Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne, which Prince Charles will inherit when he is crowned king.
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
There’s a Strictly Observed Fashion for Mourning Queen Elizabeth
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, the United Kingdom immediately launched into an official mourning period that will last until one week following the monarch’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. This is one of many traditions particular to the British nation which may seem excessive or odd...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
King Charles III Declares Late Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral a National Bank Holiday in the U.K.
A deserved tribute. King Charles III has declared a bank holiday on the day that his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest. The 73-year-old made the proclamation — one of his first as the new monarch — on Saturday, September 10, during his meeting with the Ascension Council. As the ceremony went on, Charles approved two drafts of statements “appointing the day of Her Late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday” across the United Kingdom.
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” King Charles’ sister says in a statement released by Buckingham Palace Princess Anne was by her mother's side when Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. And she has remained nearby as an oak coffin carrying the beloved monarch makes its way to Westminster Abbey, the site of her state funeral in London on Monday. "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours...
Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple sells out in stores following her death
Dubonet, a wine-based aperitif in Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple, is selling out fast as fans are using the beverage to pay tribute to the late monarch.The blends of wine, sold at different stores in the UK and Australia, is known as one of two major parts of the Queen’s go-to cocktail. The second part of it is gin.Over the weekend, sales for Dubonnet at Australia’s larger retailer went up by 465 per cent when compared to a typical seven-day week, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.During an interview with the publication, Tim Caroll, the director of buying...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Revamped national anthem lyrics and a new look for currency: Here are some changes the U.K. can expect after Queen Elizabeth's death
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday brought an end to her 70-year reign. With her son, King Charles III, now the ruling monarch at Britain's helm, decades of symbols in Her Majesty's honor – from the national anthem to currency – will likely see a shift.
BBC
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
5 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II's life and legacy
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the palace wrote, referencing Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the queen's traditional summer residence. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
King Charles III Completes U.K. Tour in Wales With Queen Consort Camilla Before Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
A whirlwind visit. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla rounded out their royal tour of the U.K. in Wales ahead of Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. The new monarch, 73, was accompanied by his wife, 75, at the Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff on Friday, September 16, as the nation continues to mourn the loss of its longest-reigning queen. The twosome later received a Motion of Condolence at the Senedd, with Charles set to host a meeting at Cardiff Castle and attend an event for local charities with Camilla.
Fast Company
Queen Elizabeth II made her image into a logo—but what was she representing?
When my parents were born in Malaysia, the country was still part of the British Empire. Queen Elizabeth II was their monarch, and she was the one who “bestowed” independence upon the nation in 1957. As a small child growing up in Malaysia and Singapore, another former colony,...
Crowd applauds arrival of queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace in moving moment
The crowd in London applauded as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace during a moving moment. The coffin will be met by the royal family inside before it is placed in a special room for public viewing. Sept. 13, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, has died
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, whose 70-year reign spanned wars, a pandemic, 14 U.S. presidents and the winding down of Britain’s vast empire, has died. Her eldest son, Charles, is now king. “The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said in a statement. “The...
