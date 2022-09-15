ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claire Foy
Queen Elizabeth
Us Weekly

King Charles III Declares Late Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral a National Bank Holiday in the U.K.

A deserved tribute. King Charles III has declared a bank holiday on the day that his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest. The 73-year-old made the proclamation — one of his first as the new monarch — on Saturday, September 10, during his meeting with the Ascension Council. As the ceremony went on, Charles approved two drafts of statements “appointing the day of Her Late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday” across the United Kingdom.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
People

Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” King Charles’ sister says in a statement released by Buckingham Palace Princess Anne was by her mother's side when Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. And she has remained nearby as an oak coffin carrying the beloved monarch makes its way to Westminster Abbey, the site of her state funeral in London on Monday. "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours...
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple sells out in stores following her death

Dubonet, a wine-based aperitif in Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple, is selling out fast as fans are using the beverage to pay tribute to the late monarch.The blends of wine, sold at different stores in the UK and Australia, is known as one of two major parts of the Queen’s go-to cocktail. The second part of it is gin.Over the weekend, sales for Dubonnet at Australia’s larger retailer went up by 465 per cent when compared to a typical seven-day week, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.During an interview with the publication, Tim Caroll, the director of buying...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day

Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
BBC

McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday

McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
GMA

5 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II's life and legacy

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the palace wrote, referencing Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the queen's traditional summer residence. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Us Weekly

King Charles III Completes U.K. Tour in Wales With Queen Consort Camilla Before Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

A whirlwind visit. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla rounded out their royal tour of the U.K. in Wales ahead of Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. The new monarch, 73, was accompanied by his wife, 75, at the Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff on Friday, September 16, as the nation continues to mourn the loss of its longest-reigning queen. The twosome later received a Motion of Condolence at the Senedd, with Charles set to host a meeting at Cardiff Castle and attend an event for local charities with Camilla.
NBC News

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, has died

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, whose 70-year reign spanned wars, a pandemic, 14 U.S. presidents and the winding down of Britain’s vast empire, has died. Her eldest son, Charles, is now king. “The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said in a statement. “The...
