ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

‘The Black Walnut’ Documentary Free Screening on Sept. 30

By Darralynn Hutson
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 2 days ago

The MIU Men’s Health Foundation is presenting a free screening of the award-winning documentary , “The Black Walnut,” which showcases the impact of prostate cancer on African American men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLar8_0hwXpmxI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAyat_0hwXpmxI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vtrW_0hwXpmxI00
“The Black Walnut” production stills

“The Black Walnut” is a compelling, documentary on the impact of prostate cancer on African American men, written, produced, and directed by Terrance Afer-Anderson . It features nine actual prostate cancer survivors , a urologist, and a medical oncologist, each providing a powerful narrative that drives the story of the central character. In doing so, it dramatically highlights an in-depth portrait of the prostate cancer disparity impacting black men, their wives or partners, their families, and their communities.

Prostate cancer is the No. 1 cancer in Michigan; it is estimated that more than 9,000 Michigan men will be diagnosed with it this year. Black men are more than twice as likely to die from it, even though it is treatable if caught early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pKdo_0hwXpmxI00
Dr. Heath, Dr. Richardson and Dr. Powell are panelists after the screening.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 for the documentary screening which will be followed by a lively panel discussion. It will featuring Terrance Afer-Anderson, the film’s writer, director and producer, as well as local experts in men’s health including Dr. Isaac Powell, urologic oncologist at Karmanos Cancer Institute; Claudia Richardson, medical director for the city of Detroit; and Dr. Elisabeth Heath, medical oncologist at Karmanos Cancer Institute.

The event aims to educate men about prostate cancer, highlight the disparity in healthcare for African Americans, help close the gap in Detroit and potentially, save lives by urging early testing.

The post ‘The Black Walnut’ Documentary Free Screening on Sept. 30 appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bridgemi.com

Michigan's unpaid, overworked caregivers reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn’t have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother’s age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar

The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard

A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
michiganchronicle.com

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicks Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, October 1

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicking Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 1 with massive bike collection at local Home Depot StoresFree Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Black
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tonight on Local 4: Two primetime specials -- what to know

Tonight on Local 4 -- we’ve got two primetime specials coming your way, starting at 8 p.m. Both are available on TV and streaming online. At 8 -- catch Local 4′s newest All 4 Pets special! We’ve got awesome stories including:. Come along on a photo shoot...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Documentary#Prostate Cancer Screening#Black Walnut#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#The Black Walnut#African American#Karmanos Cancer Institute
The Detroit Free Press

Thousands of lobsters headed to Royal Oak

Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. The annual three-day event that's been happening since 2005 is from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and offers special pricing on lobsters and other seafood. You can order lobsters live or cooked, as well as boiled or sautéed or raw shrimp. Mussels and littleneck clams are also offered at special pricing. You can order up to 10 lobsters per person per day.
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Teenage boxer from Michigan wins it all at the Boxing Golden Gloves

(CBS DETROIT) - Kentrell Rouser is not just some amateur boxer from Michigan, he is now the best 139-pounder in the country.The 19-year-old native of Pontiac won the 2022 Golden Gloves back in August.Not only did Rouser win his weight class, but he has also named the outstanding boxer of the national tournament.What is amazing about Rouser is the fact that he has less than 20 total fights on his amateur boxing passport.Each day, he travels to the former WBC Junior Middleweight Champion Tony Harrison's Superbad Gym in Detroit."That's where I got the best sparring in the country and that allowed me, to go and win," Rouser says.The future looks bright for Kentrell Rouser, who has his eyes set on winning the Golden Gloves next year as well as representing America in the next Olympic games.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
The Detroit Free Press

Kid Rock heads to Pine Knob for first hometown shows in 3 years: 5 things to know

Kid Rock is headed to Pine Knob Music Theatre this weekend for a concert doubleheader — his first metro Detroit homecoming shows in three years. Rock and his Twisted Brown Trucker band will play the Clarkston amphitheater Friday and Saturday, joined by Foreigner in the opening slot. The shows are essentially sold out, though resale tickets and a handful of premium platinum seats remain available via Ticketmaster.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Last weekend of summer event guide

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for things to do around town this weekend, we have you covered in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. There's boats, art, music, fireworks, and pumpkins to help fill your itinerary.Macomb countyWhat: Metro Boat ShowWhen: Sept. 15-18 Where: Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, Harrison Township Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult) Visit websiteOakland countyWhat: Common Ground Art FairWhen: Sept. 17- 18Where:  Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., Birmingham Downtown BirminghamCost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)https://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Troy Family DazeWhen: Sept. 15-18Where: Troy Civic Center CampusCost: Adults- $5, free for kids 10 and underhttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWashtenaw countyWhat: Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest When: Sept. 16-17 Where: Saline Main Street, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWayne countyWhat: Flat Rock RiverfestWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Huroc Park , 28700 Arsenal Road, FlatCost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Northville Victorian Heritage Festival When: Sept. 16-17Where: Downtown Northville Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Romulus Pumpkin FestivalWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Historical Park, 11147 Hunt St., Romulus Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit website
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

371
Followers
214
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 20 years, BLAC has represented the many diverse and brilliant voices of the Black community, providing in-depth stories and ideas that resonate with our audience.

 https://blac.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy