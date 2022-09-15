‘The Black Walnut’ Documentary Free Screening on Sept. 30

The MIU Men’s Health Foundation is presenting a free screening of the award-winning documentary , “The Black Walnut,” which showcases the impact of prostate cancer on African American men.

“The Black Walnut” production stills

“The Black Walnut” is a compelling, documentary on the impact of prostate cancer on African American men, written, produced, and directed by Terrance Afer-Anderson . It features nine actual prostate cancer survivors , a urologist, and a medical oncologist, each providing a powerful narrative that drives the story of the central character. In doing so, it dramatically highlights an in-depth portrait of the prostate cancer disparity impacting black men, their wives or partners, their families, and their communities.

Prostate cancer is the No. 1 cancer in Michigan; it is estimated that more than 9,000 Michigan men will be diagnosed with it this year. Black men are more than twice as likely to die from it, even though it is treatable if caught early.

Dr. Heath, Dr. Richardson and Dr. Powell are panelists after the screening.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 for the documentary screening which will be followed by a lively panel discussion. It will featuring Terrance Afer-Anderson, the film’s writer, director and producer, as well as local experts in men’s health including Dr. Isaac Powell, urologic oncologist at Karmanos Cancer Institute; Claudia Richardson, medical director for the city of Detroit; and Dr. Elisabeth Heath, medical oncologist at Karmanos Cancer Institute.

The event aims to educate men about prostate cancer, highlight the disparity in healthcare for African Americans, help close the gap in Detroit and potentially, save lives by urging early testing.

