ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

WATCH: Video Shows Crews Rescuing Fallen Horse In Hunterdon County

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CA12M_0hwXpgew00
Rescue crews were quick to help a horse back onto its feet after it had fallen at a Hunterdon County farm. Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook

Rescue crews were quick to help a horse back onto its feet after it had fallen at a Hunterdon County farm during the afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad and Sergeantsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to Good Manners Farm in Delaware Township with a variety of heavy rigging equipment, including a grip hoist, come-along, and Paratech aluminum wale.

Several crew members used the equipment to lift the horse to safety under the supervision of an equine veterinarian, the rescue squad said.

The horse, named "Tamale," was recently confirmed to be doing well.

Scroll down to view a 29-second video clip of the rescue.

“Once in a while it's an animal that needs help out of a tough situation,” the rescue squad said.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Sunday night in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Harmony Township, and Washington Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 and with an...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Hunterdon County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Video Clip#First Aid#Accident#Aid And Rescue Squad#Good Manners Farm#Paratech
wrnjradio.com

Driver suffering medical episode strikes several vehicles including unmarked NJ state police vehicle on I-287 in Somerset County

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A driver suffering a medical episode struck several vehicles including an unmarked New Jersey state police vehicle Wednesday on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash was reported at 5:57 p.m. on I-287...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore

A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
362K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy