Roger Federer says he is retiring from tennis

San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Roger Federer says he is retiring from tennis.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
Roger Federer
Benzinga

Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big

Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
The Spun

Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News

Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
The Associated Press

Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
Fox News

Roger Federer's retirement draws reaction on social media: 'You changed the game'

Roger Federer announced Thursday he will be stepping away from the world of competitive tennis after injuries have hampered the last part of his illustrious career. The 41-year-old Swiss tennis legend made the revelation in a letter addressed to fans on social media. He wrote he will not be playing in any more ATP Tour events or Grand Slams. His final event will be the Laver Cup in London next week.
The Associated Press

Federer, Serena retire; tennis moves on to Alcaraz, Swiatek

The timing of it all hardly could be more symbolic: Within a span of two weeks, Serena Williams plays what is believed to be her last match at age 40, Roger Federer announces he’ll be retiring at 41, Iga Swiatek wins her third Grand Slam title at 21, and Carlos Alcaraz gets his first at 19. After so much handwringing in recent years about what would become of tennis once transcendent superstars such as Williams and Federer leave the game — he told the world Thursday he will exit after the Laver Cup next week; she made her plans public last month, then lost in the third round of the U.S. Open on Sept. 2 — the sport does seem to be in good hands as it prepares to move on. “They helped mold tennis into what it is today. We will miss them,” Nick Bollettieri, a Hall of Fame coach, said about Federer and Williams. “Having these youngsters being No. 1,” said Bollettieri, who worked with the Williams sisters, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Monica Seles and Maria Sharapova, among others, “is going to make a big difference for the tours.”
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal shares classy message to Roger Federer about retirement

Rafael Nadal posted a note on social media Thursday in response to Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from the ATP after the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old underwent another knee surgery last year and became unranked this year as he missed events. He last...
The Atlantic

How Will We Remember Roger Federer?

In the end, it was the knee. Roger Federer has played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years, and has never quit in the middle of one for injury, illness, exhaustion, burnout, or apathy. His most formidable on-court opponents, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have surpassed him in Grand Slam count and are still battling it out for statistical GOAT status, cannot say the same. Nadal has retired (ended play) mid-match nine times, Djokovic thirteen. Federer’s joints––the ones that bore the stress of his game, birthed the transcendent nature of his movement––are the same ones finally forcing him to relent. His body simply can’t take it anymore, and there is nothing he can do to stop it. His legacy may be immortal; his physical condition is not.
