Healthcare Provider Increases Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Security Robot Order

 2 days ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a locally owned healthcare system in Oregon has expanded its contract for its many facilities in the state.

Oregon Healthcare Provider Increases Knightscope Security Robot Order to Deter Criminal Activity (Graphic: Business Wire)

On the heels of securing a contract for a Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”), the new client has increased its order for an additional 2 K5 ASRs.

The client has a children’s hospital, a 24-hour mental and behavioral health services center, and more than 70 primary care, specialty and urgent care clinics. The hospital’s goal is to deter criminal activity, while enhancing patient and staff experience. Knightscope is proud to play a role in improving the safety of our nation’s healthcare providers, its patients and visitors as it continues its growth in the healthcare vertical.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

