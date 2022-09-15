Tech Bytes: California suing Amazon

California is suing Amazon claiming the internet giant is preventing sellers from offering lower prices on other sites. The state is accusing the retail giant of anti-trust violations, claiming Amazon is stifling consumer choice, which leads to higher prices. California wants Amazon to stop making deals with sellers that reduce competition. Amazon is vowing to fight the lawsuit.

Zoom may be looking to reach beyond video calling. The company reportedly has email and calendar apps in the works. They could be rolled out as early as this November.

Starting on Oct. 18, the publisher of Sims will not charge players to download the base Sims 4 game on a Mac, PC, or several gaming consoles. But those playing the life simulation game for free will miss out on some features.

