Crittenden County Middle teacher is Kentucky's Teacher of the Year
A 6th grade English and language arts instructor at Crittenden County Middle School is the Kentucky Teacher of the Year. Mandy Perez received the honor during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. Perez says teaching is "tough"....but "what we do matters." Kelly Gates of Pride Elementary School in...
Paducah, McCracken students invited to participate in City Government Month
In celebration of City Government Month, Paducah Mayor George Bray is inviting elementary students to share what they find beautiful about the community or how they will help to make the community beautiful. Bray invites elementary students who are homeschooled and those attending a school located in Paducah or McCracken...
Fall into the Arts Festival Saturday in Marion
The Fall Into the Arts Festival will be held Saturday at Fohs Hall in Marion. Art exhibits, vendors and demonstrations will showcase the talents of local residents. Booth space is available for rent for individuals who wish to sell their handmade products. Demonstrations of dance or artistic performances are also being sought. Booth rental is $20.
Gas falls under 3 dollars at some local stations
Inflation is still a worry for everyone, but at least locally, gasoline prices have been bucking the trend. A handful of gas stations in Graves County have recently been sellling regular gas at less than three dollars a gallon. Murphy Express in Mayfield is at 2.92 according to Gasbuddy.com. and a Minit Mart and Marathon location are close behind at 2.93 and 2.99. Fristoe's Grocery and Restaurant near West Viola has also been selling gas for 2.99.
Rollover crash sends Princeton woman to hospital
A crash in Caldwell County Monday sent a Princeton woman to the hospital. Caldwell County deputies said 27-year-old Kandis Ford of Princeton was driving on Dawson Road when her vehicle left the road and rolled over, pinning her in the car. Caldwell Fire and Rescue removed her from the vehicle...
New grocery store coming to Wickliffe
A new grocery store will soon be coming to Wickliffe. The new store, to be named the 3 Rivers Grocery Market, will be located at the old Town and Country property on Phillips Drive. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place this fall, with plans to open the 14,000-square-foot store in...
Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges
Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah
A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
Victims, families speak at first day of Carneal parole hearing
Michael Carneal's parole hearing began Monday with testimony from the injured and the close relatives of those who were killed in the 1997 shooting at Heath High School. Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of the school. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
Vehicle located, Livingston sheriff still requests help to locate driver
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports that the green Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to have been driven by Warren Luetke has been located. However, Luetke is still being sought by authorities, and they again ask anyone with information about him to call the sheriff's office at (270)928-2122. ORIGINAL STORY:. The...
Eddyville man arrested for disorderly conduct after incident at sheriff's office
An Eddyville man under a pre-trial diversion agreement will face new charges after authorities said he caused problems at the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said 50-year-old Joe P. Stinnett visited the sheriff's office on Thursday to inquire about an impounded vehicle, although he was apparently mailed a letter explaining the proper procedures for claiming the vehicle.
Caldwell reckless driver complaint lands Clarksville woman in jail
A complaint about a reckless driver in Caldwell County landed a Clarksville woman in jail. Deputies responded to the complaint on Marion Road, where they located a vehicle matching the reported description. The driver, 41-year-old Crystal Stephans, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and other...
Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges
Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
Two McCracken men face meth, other charges after searches
Two separate investigations last week led drug detectives to arrest two McCracken County residents. Authorities received several complaints of illegal drug activity at a home on Columbus Avenue last Monday. The sheriff's office said the homeowner, 61-year-old Ted Burtner, was found to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Traffic stop and the need for a cigarette resulted in Metropolis man's drug arrest
A traffic stop and the need to smoke a cigarette exposed a Metropolis man's alleged drugs. Metropolis Police stopped a motorcycle last week because the license plate was obstructed. Once stopped, police ran a check on the plate and found it to have expired eleven years ago, and it was issued to a different motorcycle.
