Murray, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westkentuckystar.com

Crittenden County Middle teacher is Kentucky's Teacher of the Year

A 6th grade English and language arts instructor at Crittenden County Middle School is the Kentucky Teacher of the Year. Mandy Perez received the honor during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. Perez says teaching is "tough"....but "what we do matters." Kelly Gates of Pride Elementary School in...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah, McCracken students invited to participate in City Government Month

In celebration of City Government Month, Paducah Mayor George Bray is inviting elementary students to share what they find beautiful about the community or how they will help to make the community beautiful. Bray invites elementary students who are homeschooled and those attending a school located in Paducah or McCracken...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fall into the Arts Festival Saturday in Marion

The Fall Into the Arts Festival will be held Saturday at Fohs Hall in Marion. Art exhibits, vendors and demonstrations will showcase the talents of local residents. Booth space is available for rent for individuals who wish to sell their handmade products. Demonstrations of dance or artistic performances are also being sought. Booth rental is $20.
MARION, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Gas falls under 3 dollars at some local stations

Inflation is still a worry for everyone, but at least locally, gasoline prices have been bucking the trend. A handful of gas stations in Graves County have recently been sellling regular gas at less than three dollars a gallon. Murphy Express in Mayfield is at 2.92 according to Gasbuddy.com. and a Minit Mart and Marathon location are close behind at 2.93 and 2.99. Fristoe's Grocery and Restaurant near West Viola has also been selling gas for 2.99.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Rollover crash sends Princeton woman to hospital

A crash in Caldwell County Monday sent a Princeton woman to the hospital. Caldwell County deputies said 27-year-old Kandis Ford of Princeton was driving on Dawson Road when her vehicle left the road and rolled over, pinning her in the car. Caldwell Fire and Rescue removed her from the vehicle...
PRINCETON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

New grocery store coming to Wickliffe

A new grocery store will soon be coming to Wickliffe. The new store, to be named the 3 Rivers Grocery Market, will be located at the old Town and Country property on Phillips Drive. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place this fall, with plans to open the 14,000-square-foot store in...
WICKLIFFE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges

Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah

A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Victims, families speak at first day of Carneal parole hearing

Michael Carneal's parole hearing began Monday with testimony from the injured and the close relatives of those who were killed in the 1997 shooting at Heath High School. Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of the school. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Eddyville man arrested for disorderly conduct after incident at sheriff's office

An Eddyville man under a pre-trial diversion agreement will face new charges after authorities said he caused problems at the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said 50-year-old Joe P. Stinnett visited the sheriff's office on Thursday to inquire about an impounded vehicle, although he was apparently mailed a letter explaining the proper procedures for claiming the vehicle.
EDDYVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Caldwell reckless driver complaint lands Clarksville woman in jail

A complaint about a reckless driver in Caldwell County landed a Clarksville woman in jail. Deputies responded to the complaint on Marion Road, where they located a vehicle matching the reported description. The driver, 41-year-old Crystal Stephans, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and other...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges

Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two McCracken men face meth, other charges after searches

Two separate investigations last week led drug detectives to arrest two McCracken County residents. Authorities received several complaints of illegal drug activity at a home on Columbus Avenue last Monday. The sheriff's office said the homeowner, 61-year-old Ted Burtner, was found to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

