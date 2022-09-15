Inflation is still a worry for everyone, but at least locally, gasoline prices have been bucking the trend. A handful of gas stations in Graves County have recently been sellling regular gas at less than three dollars a gallon. Murphy Express in Mayfield is at 2.92 according to Gasbuddy.com. and a Minit Mart and Marathon location are close behind at 2.93 and 2.99. Fristoe's Grocery and Restaurant near West Viola has also been selling gas for 2.99.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO