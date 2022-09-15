Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 3?
West Linn or Jesuit? Tualatin or Wilsonville? Lakeridge or Sherwood? Lake Oswego or Mountainside? Westview or Summit? Sunset or Liberty? Jefferson or Roosevelt? North Bend or Marshfield? Marist Catholic or Mazama?
Here’s who we’re picking in each of those Week 3 high school football matchups, as well as several others.
Congratulations to Mitchell Forde and Mike Swanson, who each went 20-9 to share the Week 2 title .
Our complete high school football preview:
Breaking down every 6A, 5A, 4A team in the state
Complete Week 2 recap:
Top stars, best games, biggest wins
Sherwood at Lakeridge
JD Humburg: Lakeridge
Mike Swanson: Lakeridge
René Ferrán: Lakeridge
Dan Brood: Lakeridge
Alex Tam: Lakeridge
Dave Ball: Sherwood
Bob Lundeberg: Lakeridge
Mitchell Forde: Lakeridge
Jarrid Denney: Lakeridge
Taylor Balkom: Lakeridge
Michele Bunch: Lakeridge
Leon Neuschwander: Sherwood
Jefferson at Roosevelt
JD Humburg: Jefferson
Mike Swanson: Jefferson
René Ferrán: Roosevelt
Dan Brood: Jefferson
Alex Tam: Jefferson
Dave Ball: Jefferson
Bob Lundeberg: Jefferson
Mitchell Forde: Roosevelt
Jarrid Denney: Jefferson
Taylor Balkom: Roosevelt
Michele Bunch: Roosevelt
Leon Neuschwander: Jefferson
Dallas at Lebanon
JD Humburg: Lebanon
Mike Swanson: Lebanon
René Ferrán: Lebanon
Dan Brood: Dallas
Alex Tam: Lebanon
Dave Ball: Lebanon
Bob Lundeberg: Lebanon
Mitchell Forde: Dallas
Jarrid Denney: Lebanon
Taylor Balkom: Dallas
Michele Bunch: Lebanon
Leon Neuschwander: Dallas
Tillamook at Woodburn
JD Humburg: Tillamook
Mike Swanson: Tillamook
René Ferrán: Tillamook
Dan Brood: Woodburn
Alex Tam: Woodburn
Dave Ball: Tillamook
Bob Lundeberg: Tillamook
Mitchell Forde: Woodburn
Jarrid Denney: Woodburn
Taylor Balkom: Woodburn
Michele Bunch: Woodburn
Leon Neuschwander: Woodburn
Reynolds at Nelson
JD Humburg: Nelson
Mike Swanson: Nelson
René Ferrán: Nelson
Dan Brood: Nelson
Alex Tam: Nelson
Dave Ball: Nelson
Bob Lundeberg: Nelson
Mitchell Forde: Reynolds
Jarrid Denney: Reynolds
Taylor Balkom: Reynolds
Michele Bunch: Reynolds
Leon Neuschwander: Reynolds
Southridge at Hood River Valley
JD Humburg: Southridge
Mike Swanson: Southridge
René Ferrán: Southridge
Dan Brood: Southridge
Alex Tam: Southridge
Dave Ball: Southridge
Bob Lundeberg: Southridge
Mitchell Forde: Hood River Valley
Jarrid Denney: Southridge
Taylor Balkom: Southridge
Michele Bunch: Hood River Valley
Leon Neuschwander: Southridge
Henley at Ashland
JD Humburg: Henley
Mike Swanson: Henley
René Ferrán: Henley
Dan Brood: Henley
Alex Tam: Henley
Dave Ball: Henley
Bob Lundeberg: Henley
Mitchell Forde: Henley
Jarrid Denney: Henley
Taylor Balkom: Henley
Michele Bunch: Henley
Leon Neuschwander: Henley
Mountainside at Lake Oswego
JD Humburg: Lake Oswego
Mike Swanson: Mountainside
René Ferrán: Lake Oswego
Dan Brood: Mountainside
Alex Tam: Lake Oswego
Dave Ball: Lake Oswego
Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego
Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego
Jarrid Denney: Lake Oswego
Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego
Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego
Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego
Oregon City at Century
JD Humburg: Oregon City
Mike Swanson: Oregon City
René Ferrán: Oregon City
Dan Brood: Oregon City
Alex Tam: Century
Dave Ball: Century
Bob Lundeberg: Oregon City
Mitchell Forde: Oregon City
Jarrid Denney: Oregon City
Taylor Balkom: Oregon City
Michele Bunch: Oregon City
Leon Neuschwander: Century
McKay at South Albany
JD Humburg: McKay
Mike Swanson: McKay
René Ferrán: South Albany
Dan Brood: South Albany
Alex Tam: South Albany
Dave Ball: South Albany
Bob Lundeberg: South Albany
Mitchell Forde: South Albany
Jarrid Denney: South Albany
Taylor Balkom: South Albany
Michele Bunch: South Albany
Leon Neuschwander: South Albany
Milwaukie at Molalla
JD Humburg: Milwaukie
Mike Swanson: Molalla
René Ferrán: Molalla
Dan Brood: Milwaukie
Alex Tam: Milwaukie
Dave Ball: Molalla
Bob Lundeberg: Molalla
Mitchell Forde: Milwaukie
Jarrid Denney: Milwaukie
Taylor Balkom: Milwaukie
Michele Bunch: Milwaukie
Leon Neuschwander: Milwaukie
Sunset at Liberty
JD Humburg: Liberty
Mike Swanson: Liberty
René Ferrán: Liberty
Dan Brood: Liberty
Alex Tam: Liberty
Dave Ball: Liberty
Bob Lundeberg: Liberty
Mitchell Forde: Liberty
Jarrid Denney: Liberty
Taylor Balkom: Liberty
Michele Bunch: Liberty
Leon Neuschwander: Liberty
South Eugene at Willamette
JD Humburg: Willamette
Mike Swanson: Willamette
René Ferrán: South Eugene
Dan Brood: Willamette
Alex Tam: Willamette
Dave Ball: Willamette
Bob Lundeberg: Willamette
Mitchell Forde: Willamette
Jarrid Denney: Willamette
Taylor Balkom: Willamette
Michele Bunch: South Eugene
Leon Neuschwander: South Eugene
Tualatin at Wilsonville
JD Humburg: Tualatin
Mike Swanson: Tualatin
René Ferrán: Tualatin
Dan Brood: Tualatin
Alex Tam: Tualatin
Dave Ball: Wilsonville
Bob Lundeberg: Tualatin
Mitchell Forde: Tualatin
Jarrid Denney: Tualatin
Taylor Balkom: Tualatin
Michele Bunch: Tualatin
Leon Neuschwander: Tualatin
Silverton at Central
JD Humburg: Silverton
Mike Swanson: Silverton
René Ferrán: Silverton
Dan Brood: Silverton
Alex Tam: Silverton
Dave Ball: Silverton
Bob Lundeberg: Silverton
Mitchell Forde: Silverton
Jarrid Denney: Silverton
Taylor Balkom: Silverton
Michele Bunch: Silverton
Leon Neuschwander: Central
Churchill at Eagle Point
JD Humburg: Eagle Point
Mike Swanson: Eagle Point
René Ferrán: Eagle Point
Dan Brood: Eagle Point
Alex Tam: Churchill
Dave Ball: Eagle Point
Bob Lundeberg: Eagle Point
Mitchell Forde: Eagle Point
Jarrid Denney: Churchill
Taylor Balkom: Eagle Point
Michele Bunch: Churchill
Leon Neuschwander: Eagle Point
Hidden Valley at Klamath Union
JD Humburg: Hidden Valley
Mike Swanson: Hidden Valley
René Ferrán: Hidden Valley
Dan Brood: Hidden Valley
Alex Tam: Hidden Valley
Dave Ball: Hidden Valley
Bob Lundeberg: Hidden Valley
Mitchell Forde: Klamath Union
Jarrid Denney: Hidden Valley
Taylor Balkom: Klamath Union
Michele Bunch: Klamath Union
Leon Neuschwander: Hidden Valley
Roseburg at North Salem
JD Humburg: North Salem
Mike Swanson: Roseburg
René Ferrán: North Salem
Dan Brood: North Salem
Alex Tam: Roseburg
Dave Ball: North Salem
Bob Lundeberg: North Salem
Mitchell Forde: North Salem
Jarrid Denney: North Salem
Taylor Balkom: North Salem
Michele Bunch: North Salem
Leon Neuschwander: North Salem
Cleveland at Franklin
JD Humburg: Franklin
Mike Swanson: Franklin
René Ferrán: Franklin
Dan Brood: Franklin
Alex Tam: Cleveland
Dave Ball: Franklin
Bob Lundeberg: Franklin
Mitchell Forde: Franklin
Jarrid Denney: Franklin
Taylor Balkom: Franklin
Michele Bunch: Franklin
Leon Neuschwander: Franklin
Stayton at Junction City
JD Humburg: Stayton
Mike Swanson: Stayton
René Ferrán: Junction City
Dan Brood: Stayton
Alex Tam: Stayton
Dave Ball: Junction City
Bob Lundeberg: Stayton
Mitchell Forde: Junction City
Jarrid Denney: Junction City
Taylor Balkom: Junction City
Michele Bunch: Junction City
Leon Neuschwander: Stayton
Westview at Summit
JD Humburg: Summit
Mike Swanson: Summit
René Ferrán: Summit
Dan Brood: Summit
Alex Tam: Summit
Dave Ball: Summit
Bob Lundeberg: Summit
Mitchell Forde: Summit
Jarrid Denney: Summit
Taylor Balkom: Summit
Michele Bunch: Westview
Leon Neuschwander: Summit
Hillsboro at St. Helens
JD Humburg: Hillsboro
Mike Swanson: Hillsboro
René Ferrán: St. Helens
Dan Brood: Hillsboro
Alex Tam: Hillsboro
Dave Ball: St. Helens
Bob Lundeberg: St. Helens
Mitchell Forde: Hillsboro
Jarrid Denney: Hillsboro
Taylor Balkom: St. Helens
Michele Bunch: Hillsboro
Leon Neuschwander: Hillsboro
McMinnville at Ridgeview
JD Humburg: McMinnville
Mike Swanson: McMinnville
René Ferrán: Ridgeview
Dan Brood: McMinnville
Alex Tam: McMinnville
Dave Ball: Ridgeview
Bob Lundeberg: McMinnville
Mitchell Forde: McMinnville
Jarrid Denney: McMinnville
Taylor Balkom: McMinnville
Michele Bunch: McMinnville
Leon Neuschwander: McMinnville
La Grande at Estacada
JD Humburg: Estacada
Mike Swanson: Estacada
René Ferrán: Estacada
Dan Brood: Estacada
Alex Tam: Estacada
Dave Ball: Estacada
Bob Lundeberg: Estacada
Mitchell Forde: Estacada
Jarrid Denney: Estacada
Taylor Balkom: Estacada
Michele Bunch: Estacada
Leon Neuschwander: La Grande
Corvallis at Crescent Valley
JD Humburg: Corvallis
Mike Swanson: Crescent Valley
René Ferrán: Crescent Valley
Dan Brood: Crescent Valley
Alex Tam: Corvallis
Dave Ball: Crescent Valley
Bob Lundeberg: Corvallis
Mitchell Forde: Crescent Valley
Jarrid Denney: Crescent Valley
Taylor Balkom: Crescent Valley
Michele Bunch: Corvallis
Leon Neuschwander: Corvallis
North Medford at West Salem
JD Humburg: North Medford
Mike Swanson: West Salem
René Ferrán: West Salem
Dan Brood: West Salem
Alex Tam: West Salem
Dave Ball: West Salem
Bob Lundeberg: West Salem
Mitchell Forde: West Salem
Jarrid Denney: West Salem
Taylor Balkom: West Salem
Michele Bunch: West Salem
Leon Neuschwander: West Salem
North Bend at Marshfield
JD Humburg: Marshfield
Mike Swanson: Marshfield
René Ferrán: Marshfield
Dan Brood: Marshfield
Alex Tam: Marshfield
Dave Ball: Marshfield
Bob Lundeberg: Marshfield
Mitchell Forde: Marshfield
Jarrid Denney: Marshfield
Taylor Balkom: Marshfield
Michele Bunch: North Bend
Leon Neuschwander: Marshfield
Crater at Springfield
JD Humburg: Crater
Mike Swanson: Crater
René Ferrán: Crater
Dan Brood: Springfield
Alex Tam: Springfield
Dave Ball: Crater
Bob Lundeberg: Springfield
Mitchell Forde: Springfield
Jarrid Denney: Springfield
Taylor Balkom: Crater
Michele Bunch: Springfield
Leon Neuschwander: Crater
Marist Catholic at Mazama
JD Humburg: Mazama
Mike Swanson: Mazama
René Ferrán: Mazama
Dan Brood: Marist Catholic
Alex Tam: Marist Catholic
Dave Ball: Marist Catholic
Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic
Mitchell Forde: Mazama
Jarrid Denney: Marist Catholic
Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic
Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic
Leon Neuschwander: Mazama
West Linn at Jesuit
JD Humburg: West Linn
Mike Swanson: Jesuit
René Ferrán: Jesuit
Dan Brood: Jesuit
Alex Tam: Jesuit
Dave Ball: Jesuit
Bob Lundeberg: West Linn
Mitchell Forde: Jesuit
Jarrid Denney: Jesuit
Taylor Balkom: Jesuit
Michele Bunch: West Linn
Leon Neuschwander: West Linn
