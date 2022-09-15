Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 3?

West Linn or Jesuit? Tualatin or Wilsonville? Lakeridge or Sherwood? Lake Oswego or Mountainside? Westview or Summit? Sunset or Liberty? Jefferson or Roosevelt? North Bend or Marshfield? Marist Catholic or Mazama?

Here’s who we’re picking in each of those Week 3 high school football matchups, as well as several others.

Agree or disagree with our picks?

Congratulations to Mitchell Forde and Mike Swanson, who each went 20-9 to share the Week 2 title .

Sherwood at Lakeridge

JD Humburg: Lakeridge

Mike Swanson: Lakeridge

René Ferrán: Lakeridge

Dan Brood: Lakeridge

Alex Tam: Lakeridge

Dave Ball: Sherwood

Bob Lundeberg: Lakeridge

Mitchell Forde: Lakeridge

Jarrid Denney: Lakeridge

Taylor Balkom: Lakeridge

Michele Bunch: Lakeridge

Leon Neuschwander: Sherwood

Jefferson at Roosevelt

JD Humburg: Jefferson

Mike Swanson: Jefferson

René Ferrán: Roosevelt

Dan Brood: Jefferson

Alex Tam: Jefferson

Dave Ball: Jefferson

Bob Lundeberg: Jefferson

Mitchell Forde: Roosevelt

Jarrid Denney: Jefferson

Taylor Balkom: Roosevelt

Michele Bunch: Roosevelt

Leon Neuschwander: Jefferson

Dallas at Lebanon

JD Humburg: Lebanon

Mike Swanson: Lebanon

René Ferrán: Lebanon

Dan Brood: Dallas

Alex Tam: Lebanon

Dave Ball: Lebanon

Bob Lundeberg: Lebanon

Mitchell Forde: Dallas

Jarrid Denney: Lebanon

Taylor Balkom: Dallas

Michele Bunch: Lebanon

Leon Neuschwander: Dallas

Tillamook at Woodburn

JD Humburg: Tillamook

Mike Swanson: Tillamook

René Ferrán: Tillamook

Dan Brood: Woodburn

Alex Tam: Woodburn

Dave Ball: Tillamook

Bob Lundeberg: Tillamook

Mitchell Forde: Woodburn

Jarrid Denney: Woodburn

Taylor Balkom: Woodburn

Michele Bunch: Woodburn

Leon Neuschwander: Woodburn

Reynolds at Nelson

JD Humburg: Nelson

Mike Swanson: Nelson

René Ferrán: Nelson

Dan Brood: Nelson

Alex Tam: Nelson

Dave Ball: Nelson

Bob Lundeberg: Nelson

Mitchell Forde: Reynolds

Jarrid Denney: Reynolds

Taylor Balkom: Reynolds

Michele Bunch: Reynolds

Leon Neuschwander: Reynolds

Southridge at Hood River Valley

JD Humburg: Southridge

Mike Swanson: Southridge

René Ferrán: Southridge

Dan Brood: Southridge

Alex Tam: Southridge

Dave Ball: Southridge

Bob Lundeberg: Southridge

Mitchell Forde: Hood River Valley

Jarrid Denney: Southridge

Taylor Balkom: Southridge

Michele Bunch: Hood River Valley

Leon Neuschwander: Southridge

Henley at Ashland

JD Humburg: Henley

Mike Swanson: Henley

René Ferrán: Henley

Dan Brood: Henley

Alex Tam: Henley

Dave Ball: Henley

Bob Lundeberg: Henley

Mitchell Forde: Henley

Jarrid Denney: Henley

Taylor Balkom: Henley

Michele Bunch: Henley

Leon Neuschwander: Henley

Mountainside at Lake Oswego

JD Humburg: Lake Oswego

Mike Swanson: Mountainside

René Ferrán: Lake Oswego

Dan Brood: Mountainside

Alex Tam: Lake Oswego

Dave Ball: Lake Oswego

Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego

Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego

Jarrid Denney: Lake Oswego

Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego

Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego

Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego

Oregon City at Century

JD Humburg: Oregon City

Mike Swanson: Oregon City

René Ferrán: Oregon City

Dan Brood: Oregon City

Alex Tam: Century

Dave Ball: Century

Bob Lundeberg: Oregon City

Mitchell Forde: Oregon City

Jarrid Denney: Oregon City

Taylor Balkom: Oregon City

Michele Bunch: Oregon City

Leon Neuschwander: Century

McKay at South Albany

JD Humburg: McKay

Mike Swanson: McKay

René Ferrán: South Albany

Dan Brood: South Albany

Alex Tam: South Albany

Dave Ball: South Albany

Bob Lundeberg: South Albany

Mitchell Forde: South Albany

Jarrid Denney: South Albany

Taylor Balkom: South Albany

Michele Bunch: South Albany

Leon Neuschwander: South Albany

Milwaukie at Molalla

JD Humburg: Milwaukie

Mike Swanson: Molalla

René Ferrán: Molalla

Dan Brood: Milwaukie

Alex Tam: Milwaukie

Dave Ball: Molalla

Bob Lundeberg: Molalla

Mitchell Forde: Milwaukie

Jarrid Denney: Milwaukie

Taylor Balkom: Milwaukie

Michele Bunch: Milwaukie

Leon Neuschwander: Milwaukie

Sunset at Liberty

JD Humburg: Liberty

Mike Swanson: Liberty

René Ferrán: Liberty

Dan Brood: Liberty

Alex Tam: Liberty

Dave Ball: Liberty

Bob Lundeberg: Liberty

Mitchell Forde: Liberty

Jarrid Denney: Liberty

Taylor Balkom: Liberty

Michele Bunch: Liberty

Leon Neuschwander: Liberty

South Eugene at Willamette

JD Humburg: Willamette

Mike Swanson: Willamette

René Ferrán: South Eugene

Dan Brood: Willamette

Alex Tam: Willamette

Dave Ball: Willamette

Bob Lundeberg: Willamette

Mitchell Forde: Willamette

Jarrid Denney: Willamette

Taylor Balkom: Willamette

Michele Bunch: South Eugene

Leon Neuschwander: South Eugene

Tualatin at Wilsonville

JD Humburg: Tualatin

Mike Swanson: Tualatin

René Ferrán: Tualatin

Dan Brood: Tualatin

Alex Tam: Tualatin

Dave Ball: Wilsonville

Bob Lundeberg: Tualatin

Mitchell Forde: Tualatin

Jarrid Denney: Tualatin

Taylor Balkom: Tualatin

Michele Bunch: Tualatin

Leon Neuschwander: Tualatin

Silverton at Central

JD Humburg: Silverton

Mike Swanson: Silverton

René Ferrán: Silverton

Dan Brood: Silverton

Alex Tam: Silverton

Dave Ball: Silverton

Bob Lundeberg: Silverton

Mitchell Forde: Silverton

Jarrid Denney: Silverton

Taylor Balkom: Silverton

Michele Bunch: Silverton

Leon Neuschwander: Central

Churchill at Eagle Point

JD Humburg: Eagle Point

Mike Swanson: Eagle Point

René Ferrán: Eagle Point

Dan Brood: Eagle Point

Alex Tam: Churchill

Dave Ball: Eagle Point

Bob Lundeberg: Eagle Point

Mitchell Forde: Eagle Point

Jarrid Denney: Churchill

Taylor Balkom: Eagle Point

Michele Bunch: Churchill

Leon Neuschwander: Eagle Point

Hidden Valley at Klamath Union

JD Humburg: Hidden Valley

Mike Swanson: Hidden Valley

René Ferrán: Hidden Valley

Dan Brood: Hidden Valley

Alex Tam: Hidden Valley

Dave Ball: Hidden Valley

Bob Lundeberg: Hidden Valley

Mitchell Forde: Klamath Union

Jarrid Denney: Hidden Valley

Taylor Balkom: Klamath Union

Michele Bunch: Klamath Union

Leon Neuschwander: Hidden Valley

Roseburg at North Salem

JD Humburg: North Salem

Mike Swanson: Roseburg

René Ferrán: North Salem

Dan Brood: North Salem

Alex Tam: Roseburg

Dave Ball: North Salem

Bob Lundeberg: North Salem

Mitchell Forde: North Salem

Jarrid Denney: North Salem

Taylor Balkom: North Salem

Michele Bunch: North Salem

Leon Neuschwander: North Salem

Cleveland at Franklin

JD Humburg: Franklin

Mike Swanson: Franklin

René Ferrán: Franklin

Dan Brood: Franklin

Alex Tam: Cleveland

Dave Ball: Franklin

Bob Lundeberg: Franklin

Mitchell Forde: Franklin

Jarrid Denney: Franklin

Taylor Balkom: Franklin

Michele Bunch: Franklin

Leon Neuschwander: Franklin

Stayton at Junction City

JD Humburg: Stayton

Mike Swanson: Stayton

René Ferrán: Junction City

Dan Brood: Stayton

Alex Tam: Stayton

Dave Ball: Junction City

Bob Lundeberg: Stayton

Mitchell Forde: Junction City

Jarrid Denney: Junction City

Taylor Balkom: Junction City

Michele Bunch: Junction City

Leon Neuschwander: Stayton

Westview at Summit

JD Humburg: Summit

Mike Swanson: Summit

René Ferrán: Summit

Dan Brood: Summit

Alex Tam: Summit

Dave Ball: Summit

Bob Lundeberg: Summit

Mitchell Forde: Summit

Jarrid Denney: Summit

Taylor Balkom: Summit

Michele Bunch: Westview

Leon Neuschwander: Summit

Hillsboro at St. Helens

JD Humburg: Hillsboro

Mike Swanson: Hillsboro

René Ferrán: St. Helens

Dan Brood: Hillsboro

Alex Tam: Hillsboro

Dave Ball: St. Helens

Bob Lundeberg: St. Helens

Mitchell Forde: Hillsboro

Jarrid Denney: Hillsboro

Taylor Balkom: St. Helens

Michele Bunch: Hillsboro

Leon Neuschwander: Hillsboro

McMinnville at Ridgeview

JD Humburg: McMinnville

Mike Swanson: McMinnville

René Ferrán: Ridgeview

Dan Brood: McMinnville

Alex Tam: McMinnville

Dave Ball: Ridgeview

Bob Lundeberg: McMinnville

Mitchell Forde: McMinnville

Jarrid Denney: McMinnville

Taylor Balkom: McMinnville

Michele Bunch: McMinnville

Leon Neuschwander: McMinnville

La Grande at Estacada

JD Humburg: Estacada

Mike Swanson: Estacada

René Ferrán: Estacada

Dan Brood: Estacada

Alex Tam: Estacada

Dave Ball: Estacada

Bob Lundeberg: Estacada

Mitchell Forde: Estacada

Jarrid Denney: Estacada

Taylor Balkom: Estacada

Michele Bunch: Estacada

Leon Neuschwander: La Grande

Corvallis at Crescent Valley

JD Humburg: Corvallis

Mike Swanson: Crescent Valley

René Ferrán: Crescent Valley

Dan Brood: Crescent Valley

Alex Tam: Corvallis

Dave Ball: Crescent Valley

Bob Lundeberg: Corvallis

Mitchell Forde: Crescent Valley

Jarrid Denney: Crescent Valley

Taylor Balkom: Crescent Valley

Michele Bunch: Corvallis

Leon Neuschwander: Corvallis

North Medford at West Salem

JD Humburg: North Medford

Mike Swanson: West Salem

René Ferrán: West Salem

Dan Brood: West Salem

Alex Tam: West Salem

Dave Ball: West Salem

Bob Lundeberg: West Salem

Mitchell Forde: West Salem

Jarrid Denney: West Salem

Taylor Balkom: West Salem

Michele Bunch: West Salem

Leon Neuschwander: West Salem

North Bend at Marshfield

JD Humburg: Marshfield

Mike Swanson: Marshfield

René Ferrán: Marshfield

Dan Brood: Marshfield

Alex Tam: Marshfield

Dave Ball: Marshfield

Bob Lundeberg: Marshfield

Mitchell Forde: Marshfield

Jarrid Denney: Marshfield

Taylor Balkom: Marshfield

Michele Bunch: North Bend

Leon Neuschwander: Marshfield

Crater at Springfield

JD Humburg: Crater

Mike Swanson: Crater

René Ferrán: Crater

Dan Brood: Springfield

Alex Tam: Springfield

Dave Ball: Crater

Bob Lundeberg: Springfield

Mitchell Forde: Springfield

Jarrid Denney: Springfield

Taylor Balkom: Crater

Michele Bunch: Springfield

Leon Neuschwander: Crater

Marist Catholic at Mazama

JD Humburg: Mazama

Mike Swanson: Mazama

René Ferrán: Mazama

Dan Brood: Marist Catholic

Alex Tam: Marist Catholic

Dave Ball: Marist Catholic

Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic

Mitchell Forde: Mazama

Jarrid Denney: Marist Catholic

Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic

Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic

Leon Neuschwander: Mazama

West Linn at Jesuit

JD Humburg: West Linn

Mike Swanson: Jesuit

René Ferrán: Jesuit

Dan Brood: Jesuit

Alex Tam: Jesuit

Dave Ball: Jesuit

Bob Lundeberg: West Linn

Mitchell Forde: Jesuit

Jarrid Denney: Jesuit

Taylor Balkom: Jesuit

Michele Bunch: West Linn

Leon Neuschwander: West Linn

