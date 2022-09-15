ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls Hospital lab opens at West Mountain Family Health

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Glens Falls Hospital have opened a new laboratory services facility at West Mountain Family Health. The renovated lab officially opened on September 14 at 161 Carey Road in Queensbury.

Glens Falls Hospital operates three phlebotomy draw stations at the site, which they say were designed to provide efficient service for patients. The new, expanded lab’s hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Hudson Headwaters’ CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland, the leadership team at Hudson Headwaters has developed partnerships with many health care organizations throughout the region to collaborate and develop creative ways to provide health care. “We consistently explore strategies to increase access and improve patient experiences. Our partnership with Glens Falls Hospital allows for increased hours of lab services, which results in greater convenience for our community members. We are grateful for the opportunity to plan and complete this service with Glens Falls Hospital.”

UAlbany scientists awarded $2.5 million to fight DM

The Glens Falls Hospital laboratory allows patients to have samples taken for testing in support of both primary care services and specialty care. Testing can be ordered by a patient’s primary care provider or a specialty physician and any patient with a valid provider order can access these services at West Mountain Family Health. Patients do not need to be patients of Hudson Headwaters to receive lab testing.

According to hospital CEO Paul Scimeca, the organizations have experienced positive outcomes after developing laboratory services at Hudson Headwaters’ Moreau Family Health and Women’s Health in Glens Falls. “Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters share a commitment to providing quality health care to the communities throughout this region,” he said. “The partnership at West Mountain Family Health improves access to both primary care and lab services for residents and their families while making it even easier to access additional testing. We look forward to continuing to partner with Hudson Headwaters to support the needs of our community.”

