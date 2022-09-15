Read full article on original website
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look to secure their second win of the 2022 season.
FOX Sports
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 27-24 Win Over the Chargers
Here are four takeaways from the Chiefs' second game of the 2022 regular season.
Why Chiefs' midfield, end zone logos in Arrowhead Stadium for Chargers Thursday night game look like they're from 1972
If you’re watching Thursday night’s Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs game — airing on Amazon Prime, by the way, as are almost all the rest of the Thursday NFL games in 2022 — and seeing some very old-fashioned looking logos on the field … you’re not alone.
3 Chiefs players most responsible for win vs. Chargers
While the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West division recently, their competition is much stronger in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos provide their own challenges, but many identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ crown, and Thursday night’s showdown in Arrowhead Stadium proved why.
CBS Sports
Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game
Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Kansas City and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Chargers winning the first 30-24 on the road and the Chiefs taking the second 34-28.
Patrick Mahomes isn’t only thing Chargers should be afraid of Thursday night
The Los Angeles Chargers are in for a rude awakening against the Kansas City Chiefs rushing attack on Thursday night. On a short week, you can bet Brandon Staley has been watching a lot of film on his Week 2 opponent — the Kansas City Chiefs. Faced with the...
NFL・
KCTV 5
High school football Week 4: Matchups around the metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is in full swing. Last week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints. Tune in to KCTV5″s Friday Night Blitz at 10:15 for highlights of the games. Here are this week’s matchups. All kickoff times are...
Twitter loves KC Chiefs retro field, logo at Arrowhead Stadium
Everyone is loving the incredible job by the Kansas City Chiefs ground crew to remake the 1972 end zones and midfield logo for Thursday Night Football. One of the cooler storylines of this week when it comes to the much-anticipated Thursday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and visiting Los Angeles Chargers had nothing to do with players or coaches involved. Instead, it was the actual field of play that’s been turning heads all week long as the Chiefs broadcast their plans and process to turn back the clock 50 years for the event.
fantasypros.com
Patrick Mahomes leads team to victory Thursday
Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of his 35 pass attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns en route to a prime-time win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns Thursday, which is a nice follow-up to his electric performance last week. He made a number of plays against against the Chargers, and he has proven that he is still among the leagues best, even without Tyreek Hill. Mahomes is a premier option at the position and and a must-start in every league.
NFL・
