Asian shares fell Monday after another week of sizable losses on Wall Street, as investors braced for another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures declined. On Friday, a stark warning Friday from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq lost almost 1%. The Dow lost almost half a percent. Markets have been on edge because of stubbornly high inflation and the increases in interest rates being used to fight it. The fear is that the Fed and other central banks might overshoot their policy targets, triggering a recession.

STOCKS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO