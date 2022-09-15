ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

“Helping Kids be Kids” at Pioneer Plaza

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpyrn_0hwXmNPG00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Pioneer bank is welcoming children and families to attend Pioneer’s Grand Carnival. This is the first time the carnival is being held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pioneer’s Grand Carnival will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pioneer Plaza, 652 Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. The day is filled with games, food, and activities for children and their families to partake in.

The event will raise over $40,000 to support local organizations committed to “Helping Kids be Kids,” aligned with the mission of the Pioneer Charitable Foundation. The foundation was established in 2018 and has provided more than $1 million in support to nearly 400 Capital Region organizations serving the health and welfare of children.

