Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet the Hispanic Trailblazers in our Community

ORLANDO, Fla. — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Eyewitness News Anchor Kirstin Delgado showcases local Hispanic business owners and their stories of passion, hard work, dedication and success. Meet them below and watch Eyewitness News all month long for more in-depth stories impacting the Central Florida Hispanic Community.

Meet Gabriela Marin: Owner of Hometown Accents in Clermont, Florida

Gabriela Marin was born in Venezuela. With an affinity for art, she knew her talents were best used for the handmade trinkets and décor she sells today. Gabriela did not always own her business, she worked in sales traveling the country and collecting knickknacks during her trips. After years of traveling for work, her husband surprised her with the space that would become Hometown Accents. Since then, she has poured her whole life into running the store, and she could not be more happy about it.

