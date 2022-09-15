ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, IL

Death of Dennis R. Satterlee

Dennis R. Satterlee, 80 of Gillespie, died at his residence on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 3:25 p.m. He was born on March 8, 1942, in Litchfield to Charles H. Satterlee and Lois E. McPherson Satterlee. He married Carole Jane Cavitt Satterlee on September 28, 1974, in Gillespie. She preceded...
GILLESPIE, IL
Gillespie Council accepts $100,000 bid for fencing

After years of delay, the Gillespie City Council on Monday night accepted bids totaling more than $100,000 to erect fencing around the city’s water treatment plant and adjacent solar panel field. Collins and Herman Infrastructure Solutions, St. Louis, was the sole bidder for the projects. On a motion by...
GILLESPIE, IL

