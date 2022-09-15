BALTIMORE -- In a one-on-one interview with WJZ on Tuesday, Steve Kelly, the attorney who is representing Hae Min Lee's family, said the legal system left his clients in the dark. Kelly explained that he was hired to represent the family just hours before a hearing where a judge vacated Adnan Syed's murder conviction.Syed was convicted in the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. The investigation into Lee's death and Syed's conviction received worldwide attention after the first season of the Serial Podcast, which cast doubt on the evidence that was used to convict Syed"I was asked to take on the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 46 MINUTES AGO