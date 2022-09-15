ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CBS Baltimore

Lawyer for Hae Min Lee family describes their shock, next steps

BALTIMORE -- In a one-on-one interview with WJZ on Tuesday, Steve Kelly, the attorney who is representing Hae Min Lee's family, said the legal system left his clients in the dark. Kelly explained that he was hired to represent the family just hours before a hearing where a judge vacated Adnan Syed's murder conviction.Syed was convicted in the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. The investigation into Lee's death and Syed's conviction received worldwide attention after the first season of the Serial Podcast, which cast doubt on the evidence that was used to convict Syed"I was asked to take on the...
Salon

GOP seizes on Biden's claim that the 'pandemic is over' to demand Medicaid cuts

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Congressional Republicans on Monday wasted no time seizing on President Joe Biden's widely criticized claim that the "pandemic is over" to demand a slew of policy changes with potentially disastrous public health implications, including Medicaid funding cuts that could result in millions losing coverage.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How alleged plot exploited pandemic to net $250M

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Justice has charged 48 people in Minnesota in what prosecutors have called a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program. Prosecutors said just a fraction of the money went toward feeding kids, with the rest laundered through shell companies and spent on property, luxury cars and travel. Here’s a look at how the alleged scheme worked, according to court documents: ROOTS OF THE ALLEGED SCHEME
