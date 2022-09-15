Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning. The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.
Trump continues to muddy the waters on whether documents seized from Mar-a-Lago are classified
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday told a federal appeals court that it should not lift the hold a lower court judge put on the Justice Department using Mar-a-Lago documents identified as classified in its criminal probe -- and continued to try to cast doubt on whether the 100 or so documents that are at the center of the dispute are in fact classified.
Lawyer for Hae Min Lee family describes their shock, next steps
BALTIMORE -- In a one-on-one interview with WJZ on Tuesday, Steve Kelly, the attorney who is representing Hae Min Lee's family, said the legal system left his clients in the dark. Kelly explained that he was hired to represent the family just hours before a hearing where a judge vacated Adnan Syed's murder conviction.Syed was convicted in the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. The investigation into Lee's death and Syed's conviction received worldwide attention after the first season of the Serial Podcast, which cast doubt on the evidence that was used to convict Syed"I was asked to take on the...
GOP seizes on Biden's claim that the 'pandemic is over' to demand Medicaid cuts
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Congressional Republicans on Monday wasted no time seizing on President Joe Biden's widely criticized claim that the "pandemic is over" to demand a slew of policy changes with potentially disastrous public health implications, including Medicaid funding cuts that could result in millions losing coverage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXPLAINER: How alleged plot exploited pandemic to net $250M
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Justice has charged 48 people in Minnesota in what prosecutors have called a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program. Prosecutors said just a fraction of the money went toward feeding kids, with the rest laundered through shell companies and spent on property, luxury cars and travel. Here’s a look at how the alleged scheme worked, according to court documents: ROOTS OF THE ALLEGED SCHEME
Comments / 0