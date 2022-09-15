Read full article on original website
finehomesandliving.com
8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022
When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
richmondobserver
North Carolina Zoo loses rhino Olivia, one of its most elderly residents
ASHEBORO — Olivia, a southern white rhinoceros who has lived at the North Carolina Zoo for more than 30 years, passed away on Sept. 15. Olivia, 54, had lived at the North Carolina Zoo since 1987 and arrived as a breeding pair with male rhino Stan, although no offspring were born.
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
lakelubbers.com
Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’
When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
This Is The Most Remote Place In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
WRAL
Robinson admires passing train as he shops for locomotives across the street
During a July 6 trip to Mike's Trains in Thomasville, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson looks out across the street as a train passes. He marvels at it and mimics his grandson's behavior when a train goes by.
Hardee’s flipped into spotlight with Mike Lindell, but how does it fare in North Carolina’s best burger debate?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s a logical debate with a wide palate of responses: What is the best hamburger in North Carolina? Our appetite for this question was piqued by a social media post based on the tastes of the marketing agency Top Data, which researches and breaks news about its findings on a variety […]
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
Mount Airy News
Visiting every town in North Carolina?
Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Disappear the women closest to you': Threat to judge means former Greensboro coach will serve extra time
GREENSBORO — A former Northern Guilford High School basketball coach and Greensboro businessman will serve an extra year and three months in prison after pleading guilty to mailing a threatening letter to a judge while behind bars, federal officials said this week. Stan Kowalewski was previously convicted on 22...
PETA files motion to stop transport of animals to Troutman animal park
TROUTMAN, N.C. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking a judge to halt the transfer of animals to an animal park in Iredell County. The animals are allegedly coming from Waccatee Zoological Farm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to PETA. PETA previously sued the zoo for allegations of failing to provide animals with adequate care.
Kitten diagnosed with rabies in Davidson County, county holds vaccination clinic
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten found in Denton was diagnosed with rabies. According to a release from the Davidson County Health Department, they received lab results from Public Health that confirmed a positive rabies case. The reports said that a south Denton resident took an injured kitten they had found on their property […]
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
Crews on scene of ’emergency’ at Davidson County glass manufacturer
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of an emergency at a Lexington glass manufacturer, according to Davidson County Fire Marshal John Webster. At 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davidson County dispatch says crews responded to Owens-Illinois company plant, better known as O-I, on the 9000 block of Old U.S. 52 in Lexington. Webster […]
North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards. North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid...
fox46.com
West Cabarrus football game resumes after fans evacuate bleachers
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high school football game in Concord was able to resume Friday night after fans evacuated the bleachers, Cabarrus County Schools said on Saturday. West Cabarrus was hosting South Iredell Friday night when in the midst of the game, there was a...
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
WXII 12
"It's a hot mess": parents, residents concerned for safety in front of North Surry High School
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Parents and community members are worried for the safety of students and drivers after three accidents have happened within the past month in front of North Surry High School. According to a Surry County School spokesperson, there have been three accidents involving student drivers exiting...
theappalachianonline.com
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches
I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
