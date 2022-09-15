ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkin County, NC

finehomesandliving.com

8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022

When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
TRAVEL
lakelubbers.com

Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
RHODHISS, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’

When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
TRAVEL
Mount Airy News

Visiting every town in North Carolina?

Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
WCNC

PETA files motion to stop transport of animals to Troutman animal park

TROUTMAN, N.C. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking a judge to halt the transfer of animals to an animal park in Iredell County. The animals are allegedly coming from Waccatee Zoological Farm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to PETA. PETA previously sued the zoo for allegations of failing to provide animals with adequate care.
TROUTMAN, NC
FOX8 News

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
Archery
theappalachianonline.com

Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches

I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
BOONE, NC

