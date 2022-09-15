Read full article on original website
Twenty Sarasota youth with autism finished their second day of sailing camp
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the first time the three-day program has been in Sarasota. The program allows twenty youths the opportunity to learn how to sail at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron throughout the day. The kids start each day of camp with a session in the classroom before finishing the day out on the water sailing, according to Scott Herman, the founder of Spectrum Sailing. In the classroom, the kids learn about the boat, how the sails go up and down, how the sails are controlled with lines, and how the wind affects the sail on the sailboat making it move said David Hillmyer, the president of Sarasota Youth Sailing.
Suncoast animals need your help
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County animal services are over capacity, and they need help from the Suncoast Community. The Best friends National Adoption weekend is a chance to help the animals find the homes they need. Manatee county animal services receive an average of nine animals dropped off daily...
A Ringling Bridge Moment on Affordable Housing
The City of Sarasota is going through a process to change their seal and logo. Recently, six seal concepts came back to the commission all centered around the Ringling Bridge. This bridge has become a symbol of Sarasota. The exercise in choosing a seal should serve as a reminder to the City Commission that change and progress are good.
Sarasota County is wrapping up its strategic planning for their libraries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted a planning session on Friday at Selby Public Library to brainstorm new visions and ideas for the county libraries. The county libraries have been working with the Historical Resources staff in collaboration with Margaret Sullivan Studio to create new programs and activities for the libraries. The new ideas will be implemented in all of the county libraries by early 2023, with a trial phase starting in two months.
Longboat Observer
40 Sarasota students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
More than three dozen students at Sarasota County public high schools were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists by virtue of their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. About 50,000 students with the highest PSAT/NMSQT scores qualify for the recognition of the 1.5 million who annually take the...
A local farmer wins a prestigious award
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of Dakin Dairy Farms has been named Florida Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. Jerry Dakin was chosen for this award out of more than 40,000 farmers in the state of Florida. “It’s more than just putting milk out there,” said Dakin. “It’s helping the youth. It’s being involved in our community. It’s making amazing products that, you know, when people buy, it’s putting money back in the community. We’re local.” Dakin and his family have been in the dairy business in Manatee County for nearly 50 years.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital recruits internationally
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a nationwide nursing shortage, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has had to be creative with how they fill open positions. As a part of a multiyear recruitment plan, they’re looking to the Philippines for help. Over the summer they’ve brought over a couple of registered nurses and six medical technicians.
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
Drug Overdoses Are Rising Again. Why?
The trauma endured during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a national drug crisis like we’ve never seen before. People of all ages are turning to prescription and illicit drugs to cope with job losses, financial instability, the death of loved ones and the constant state of uncertainty in our world.
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash
Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
Sandbags available for Manatee County business owners
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are going to be distributed in Manatee County to help business owners prepare for inclement weather. The Manatee County Economic Development is working with business owners and operators in flood-prone areas to help protect their properties. Those interested will be able to pick up free...
Wake up Sheriff Grady Judd the program works…. So do it and save taxpayer money
The millions of cats in our homes and in our neighborhoods are not a public health threat. There has not been a confirmed case of cat-to-human rabies transmission in the U.S. in more than 40 years. On top of that, most cases of toxoplasmosis stem from undercooked food, not cats....
New affordable housing complex opening in Tampa for 20 families
Twenty families got a glimpse of what will soon be their new homes on Thursday.
Patriot Fitness Now Open in Sarasota
The “Freedom to Get Fit” has hit the Suncoast! Patriot Fitness is a new, locally owned gym at 5802 Bee Ridge Road, Ste 102, near Cattleman Road, flexing no frills, no judgement, and no closing hours. The new neighborhood gym serves as an alternative to big-box fitness centers with costly classes and unused amenities. Patriot Fitness offers access to its facility with staffing available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members can safely use the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For anytime access to the facility, gym-goers wave a downloadable key, made available for their smartphones at signup, in front of the lock at the entrance door. The investment team is comprised of Sarasota locals who had been searching for a gym that provided a no-nonsense workout environment and comradery amongst its members. When they couldn’t find one, they created their own. The facility offers the fundamentals – free weights, plates, squat racks, the latest cardio (Cybex) equipment, a stretching area, private bathrooms with showers, and 75-inch TVs throughout. Patriot Fitness has also partnered with American Specialty Health’s Silver&Fit and Active&Fit programs, which cover gym membership costs for eligible enrollees of participating insurance and employee benefit plans. Patriot Fitness memberships start at $39.95 per month with additional discounts for military personnel, veterans, and frontline workers, including law enforcement, fire fighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and dispatchers. For more information and membership opportunities, please visit thepatriotfitness.com.
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
International Coastal Cleanup Day inspires beachgoers to clean up our shores
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers all over the world are flocking to the coast, not to enjoy the beauty but to keep it that way. Saturday is International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022 where thousands of people are joining in on a massive effort to protect the natural beauty of coastlines by picking up trash as a team.
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
St. Pete councilwoman resigns after it’s revealed she didn’t live in her district
St. Petersburg Councilwoman Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned during Thursday night's council meeting.
A unique treatment helps a woman regain her hearing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine one day, you suddenly and randomly lost your hearing. It happened to a Pinellas County woman last year. She had just about given up hope when she learned about a unique treatment at a local hospital that gave her new hope and a new appreciation for life.
