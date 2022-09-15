ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Twenty Sarasota youth with autism finished their second day of sailing camp

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the first time the three-day program has been in Sarasota. The program allows twenty youths the opportunity to learn how to sail at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron throughout the day. The kids start each day of camp with a session in the classroom before finishing the day out on the water sailing, according to Scott Herman, the founder of Spectrum Sailing. In the classroom, the kids learn about the boat, how the sails go up and down, how the sails are controlled with lines, and how the wind affects the sail on the sailboat making it move said David Hillmyer, the president of Sarasota Youth Sailing.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast animals need your help

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County animal services are over capacity, and they need help from the Suncoast Community. The Best friends National Adoption weekend is a chance to help the animals find the homes they need. Manatee county animal services receive an average of nine animals dropped off daily...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

A Ringling Bridge Moment on Affordable Housing

The City of Sarasota is going through a process to change their seal and logo. Recently, six seal concepts came back to the commission all centered around the Ringling Bridge. This bridge has become a symbol of Sarasota. The exercise in choosing a seal should serve as a reminder to the City Commission that change and progress are good.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County is wrapping up its strategic planning for their libraries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted a planning session on Friday at Selby Public Library to brainstorm new visions and ideas for the county libraries. The county libraries have been working with the Historical Resources staff in collaboration with Margaret Sullivan Studio to create new programs and activities for the libraries. The new ideas will be implemented in all of the county libraries by early 2023, with a trial phase starting in two months.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parrish, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
Longboat Observer

40 Sarasota students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

More than three dozen students at Sarasota County public high schools were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists by virtue of their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. About 50,000 students with the highest PSAT/NMSQT scores qualify for the recognition of the 1.5 million who annually take the...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A local farmer wins a prestigious award

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of Dakin Dairy Farms has been named Florida Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. Jerry Dakin was chosen for this award out of more than 40,000 farmers in the state of Florida. “It’s more than just putting milk out there,” said Dakin. “It’s helping the youth. It’s being involved in our community. It’s making amazing products that, you know, when people buy, it’s putting money back in the community. We’re local.” Dakin and his family have been in the dairy business in Manatee County for nearly 50 years.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Memorial Hospital recruits internationally

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a nationwide nursing shortage, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has had to be creative with how they fill open positions. As a part of a multiyear recruitment plan, they’re looking to the Philippines for help. Over the summer they’ve brought over a couple of registered nurses and six medical technicians.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatee#Cafeteria#Ese#Esol#The School Board
sarasotamagazine.com

Drug Overdoses Are Rising Again. Why?

The trauma endured during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a national drug crisis like we’ve never seen before. People of all ages are turning to prescription and illicit drugs to cope with job losses, financial instability, the death of loved ones and the constant state of uncertainty in our world.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County

A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash

Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sandbags available for Manatee County business owners

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are going to be distributed in Manatee County to help business owners prepare for inclement weather. The Manatee County Economic Development is working with business owners and operators in flood-prone areas to help protect their properties. Those interested will be able to pick up free...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
srqmagazine.com

Patriot Fitness Now Open in Sarasota

The “Freedom to Get Fit” has hit the Suncoast! Patriot Fitness is a new, locally owned gym at 5802 Bee Ridge Road, Ste 102, near Cattleman Road, flexing no frills, no judgement, and no closing hours. The new neighborhood gym serves as an alternative to big-box fitness centers with costly classes and unused amenities. Patriot Fitness offers access to its facility with staffing available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members can safely use the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For anytime access to the facility, gym-goers wave a downloadable key, made available for their smartphones at signup, in front of the lock at the entrance door. The investment team is comprised of Sarasota locals who had been searching for a gym that provided a no-nonsense workout environment and comradery amongst its members. When they couldn’t find one, they created their own. The facility offers the fundamentals – free weights, plates, squat racks, the latest cardio (Cybex) equipment, a stretching area, private bathrooms with showers, and 75-inch TVs throughout. Patriot Fitness has also partnered with American Specialty Health’s Silver&Fit and Active&Fit programs, which cover gym membership costs for eligible enrollees of participating insurance and employee benefit plans. Patriot Fitness memberships start at $39.95 per month with additional discounts for military personnel, veterans, and frontline workers, including law enforcement, fire fighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and dispatchers. For more information and membership opportunities, please visit thepatriotfitness.com.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk

PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
PARRISH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

A unique treatment helps a woman regain her hearing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine one day, you suddenly and randomly lost your hearing. It happened to a Pinellas County woman last year. She had just about given up hope when she learned about a unique treatment at a local hospital that gave her new hope and a new appreciation for life.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy