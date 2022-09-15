Read full article on original website

Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...

Liam Williams out of Wales' autumn internationals vs New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Georgia with collarbone injury
Liam Williams will miss Wales' autumn Tests against New Zealand, Argentina and Australia after suffering a collarbone injury on his Cardiff debut. The British and Irish Lions full-back was hurt midway through the first half of Cardiff's United Rugby Championship victory over Munster on Saturday. He has undergone surgery and...

James Ward-Prowse: Southampton captain says pain of England Euros omission is World Cup motivation
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse says the pain of not being included in England's squad for the European Championships motivates him to ensure there will be no repeat ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Ward-Prowse, who has 10 caps and two goals to his name for England, was named in...

England vs India: Smriti Mandhana stars as tourists cruise to win in ODI series opener
Smriti Mandhana made a classy 91 as India cruised to a seven-wicket win over England in the first one-day international at Hove. England, under stand-in captain Amy Jones, won the T20 international series 2-1 but a clinical performance saw the tourists triumph in the first of three 50-over matches. Early...

Women's Rugby World Cup: England announce 32-player squad led by captain Sarah Hunter
England Women have announced a squad of 32 for this year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. In a mix of experience and new talent, the squad includes six who were part of the 2014 World Cup winning squad, while 19 members of the group are in contention to make their maiden World Cup appearances in New Zealand.

Alex Hales: The opener is back in the England fold and just in time for the T20 World Cup
He may have struggled to stay out of trouble amid scandal and 'trust issues' but the three-year exile is finally over for England's white-ball dynamo, Alex Hales. Hales has convinced England's hierarchy that he is a risk worth taking having been called into the T20 World Cup squad as Jonny Bairstow's injury replacement.

England v Pakistan T20 series: Jordan Cox, Tom Helm, Will Jacks among new names hoping to impress
Opener Jason Roy has been left out after struggling for runs all summer, averaging 12.66, while Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle) will not feature in Pakistan. Captain Jos Buttler has been included in the squad for Pakistan but is recovering from a calf injury and is expected to...

Naomi Osaka ends four-match losing run in Tokyo as Daria Saville retires injured
Naomi Osaka ended a four-match losing run in unfortunate fashion in Tokyo when opponent Daria Saville retired injured in only the second game of the match. The Australian's career has been blighted by injury, including long-term knee and Achilles problems, and it is only this year she has returned to the top 100.

County Championship: Ollie Pope hits masterful 136 in Surrey fightback against Yorkshire
Ollie Pope's masterful 136 off 131 deliveries lifted Surrey out of trouble against Yorkshire on the opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash. The Division One leaders staggered to 136-5 after being asked to bat first but Yorkshire were unable to contain Pope, whose flip for six and a reverse sweep for four took him to a 102-ball ton.

Ivan Toney will 'not let England opportunity go by' ahead of Nations League fixtures and World Cup squad selection
Ivan Toney says he will not let his opportunity with England pass him by with the World Cup squad less than two months away from being selected. The Brentford striker has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany this month.

Ethan Nwaneri: Mikel Arteta's 'gut feeling' led to 15-year-old becoming Premier League's youngest player
Mikel Arteta said a "gut feeling" led him to make Ethan Nwaneri the Premier League's youngest player after he brought the 15-year-old on as a late substitute in the 3-0 win at Brentford. The midfielder, aged just 15 years and 181 days old, took the Premier League record from Liverpool...

Liverpool Women 2-1 Chelsea Women: Katie Stengel's penalties seal shock win for Reds
Two second-half penalties from Katie Stengel earned Liverpool a shock 2-1 win over title holders Chelsea on their WSL return in front of a record-breaking crowd at Prenton Park. The champions looked set for a routine evening when they were awarded the first penalty of the game inside two minutes....

Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...

St Helens' Morgan Knowles will not play in Grand Final after losing appeal against suspension
St Helens' Morgan Knowles will not play in Saturday's Grand Final after the club lost an appeal against a two-match suspension he received following their semi-final against Salford. The independent tribunal upheld the Match Review Panel's decision and also imposed a £500 fine. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12...

Youri Tielemans admits life is tough at Premier League bottom club Leicester but does not regret staying at the club
Youri Tielemans has admitted that life is "tough" at Leicester right now, with the club bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have only picked up one point from their opening seven top-flight matches, having lost six matches in a row. Recent 5-2 and 6-2 defeats away at Brighton and Tottenham respectively have increased the pressure on under-fire manager Brendan Rodgers.

Formula 1 in 2023: Record 24-race calendar revealed as Las Vegas debuts and China returns
Overhauling its largest-ever calendar by two races, the schedule for next season includes the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is on a Saturday night, and sees the return of the Chinese GP after a three-year absence. The calendar was approved by the FIA and the World Motor Sport Council...
