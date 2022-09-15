ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon celebrates birth of 9th child: 'An angel here on earth'

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon is a dad of nine.

The 41-year-old actor and television personality welcomed his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, on Wednesday. The baby is Cannon's first with model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Cole with their baby girl.

"Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON... Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosing an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," he captioned the post.

Cannon also addressed critics of his family.

"As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children," the actor wrote.

"@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood," he said. "As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns... Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding."

Cole, a former model on the game show The Price is Right, also posted a photo of baby Onyx, writing, "Onyx Ice Cole Cannon 9-14-22."

Cannon has seven other children: twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with Mariah Carey, twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Abby De La Rosa, and son Legendary Love, 10 weeks, with Bre Tiesi. He also has son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell, who is pregnant with their third child together.

Cannon's son Zen with Alyssa Scott died at five months old in December 2021.

Cannon hosts the Fox celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer, which will return for an eighth season Sept. 21.

