ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Agree to Contract Extension, $1M Per Year Raise

The University of Tennessee and head football coach Josh Heupel reached an agreement in July on a one-year contract extension through January 2028 that includes a $1 million raise. UT officials confirmed details of the updated contract, which includes a $5 million base salary, to ESPN's Chris Low on Friday....
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
California Government
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Local
California Sports
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#Injunction#American Football#Espn#The Levels Sports Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Former Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested on DWI Charge

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested early Thursday morning in Collin County, Texas, on a DWI charge. According to TMZ Sports, the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Carr was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday and released on bond at 5:30 p.m. that day. The...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Bleacher Report

Clemson's Bryan Bresee Won't Play vs. Louisiana Tech After Sister's Death

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech following the death of his younger sister, Ella Bresee, who was just 15 years old, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Ella Bresee died Thursday after being diagnosed with brain cancer 17 months ago. Bresee...
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

T.A. Cunningham, a top '24 football recruit, files injunction over high school ineligibility in California

Defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham, one of the top recruits in the 2024 signing class, is currently fighting to become eligible for the high school football season in California. After the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section ruled that Cunningham would be ineligible in 2022, an attorney for Cunningham filed an injunction in Orange County Superior Court trying to overturn that ruling, per a report from ESPN.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy