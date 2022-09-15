Read full article on original website
Mililani hangs tough, but No. 1/2 Mater Dei pulls away
Mililani briefly led against national powerhouse Mater Dei on Friday before running out of gas.
Bleacher Report
Josh Heupel, Tennessee Agree to Contract Extension, $1M Per Year Raise
The University of Tennessee and head football coach Josh Heupel reached an agreement in July on a one-year contract extension through January 2028 that includes a $1 million raise. UT officials confirmed details of the updated contract, which includes a $5 million base salary, to ESPN's Chris Low on Friday....
Bleacher Report
Report: Max Johnson to Start over Haynes King at QB for Texas A&M vs. Miami
Texas A&M is reportedly making a quarterback change after last week's shocking home loss to Appalachian State. According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher has decided to start Max Johnson over Haynes King against the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. King, a sophomore who...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kurt Warner's Son E.J. to Make 1st Career Start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
Temple quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, will reportedly make his first college start Saturday against Rutgers. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Warner will replace D'Wan Mathis, who was benched after losing two fumbles during last week's 30-14 win over Lafayette. Warner, a...
Bleacher Report
Marcus Freeman Gets 1st Win with Notre Dame as Twitter Questions His Job Security
Marcus Freeman is finally in the win column as Notre Dame's head coach after the Fighting Irish earned a 24-17 victory over California on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. Drew Pyne hit Michael Mayer on a six-yard touchdown pass to put Notre Dame ahead 24-17 with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
High school football scores from Week 4 of the 2022 season
Thursday OAK HILLS 35, St. Bonaventure 21 Friday ...
Bleacher Report
Georgia's Brock Bowers Draws Heisman Hype, George Kittle Comps vs. South Carolina
The Brock Bowers hype train is out in full effect after the superstar tight end turned in another dominant performance for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. With Bowers leading the way, Georgia jumped out to a 31-0 lead early in the third quarter...
Judge denies T.A. Cunningham's request, lineman still can't play for Los Alamitos
Los Alamitos junior lineman T.A. Cunningham, an elite prospect, was not granted an emergency restraining order to play immediately.
Bleacher Report
Texas Spent Nearly $280K on Arch Manning, More Prospects' Recruiting Weekend
Texas may not be able to pay Arch Manning to play for the Longhorns, but the university reportedly opened up the vault for the top recruit to make him feel like the king of Austin. Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic reported Texas spent nearly $280,000 during Manning's two-day official...
Troy Aikman Calls UCLA’s Attendance an ’Embarrassment’
Another poor fan showing at the Rose Bowl had a prominent alum up in arms.
Utah's wide receivers fuel strong first half lead over Aztecs
Utah's wide receivers are on track for a breakout game against San Diego State after a strong first half.
Four Pivotal Plays Doom Cal in Its Loss to Notre Dame
A questionable call by the officials in the first half and a Hail Mary on the final play that almost succeeded will be remembered most by the Bears
Why T.A. Cunningham remains ineligible to play high school football for Los Alamitos (California)
Much has been made of the situation surrounding 4-star class of 2024 recruit T.A. Cunningham's eligibility to play his junior season of high school football at Los Alamitos High School in California's CIF Southern Section. Here are the facts as we know them: -In July Cunningham transferred ...
Bleacher Report
Former Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested on DWI Charge
Former NFL cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested early Thursday morning in Collin County, Texas, on a DWI charge. According to TMZ Sports, the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Carr was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday and released on bond at 5:30 p.m. that day. The...
Bleacher Report
Clemson's Bryan Bresee Won't Play vs. Louisiana Tech After Sister's Death
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech following the death of his younger sister, Ella Bresee, who was just 15 years old, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Ella Bresee died Thursday after being diagnosed with brain cancer 17 months ago. Bresee...
KESQ
Week 5 of high school football features start of DVL season, majority of DEL teams on the road
Week 5 of the high school football season is here with another full schedule of games. Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football. Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11...
Photos: Ayala and Chino Hills face off in Battle for the Bone rivalry game
CHINO HILLS, Calif. – In one of the most exciting annual rivalry games in SoCal high school football, Ayala outlasted Chino Hills on Friday in a 20-19 thriller. After the Huskies came back from a 10-0 lead, WR Dominic Alloway scored on a reverse with 3 minutes left in the game to put Ayala up ...
CBS Sports
T.A. Cunningham, a top '24 football recruit, files injunction over high school ineligibility in California
Defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham, one of the top recruits in the 2024 signing class, is currently fighting to become eligible for the high school football season in California. After the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section ruled that Cunningham would be ineligible in 2022, an attorney for Cunningham filed an injunction in Orange County Superior Court trying to overturn that ruling, per a report from ESPN.
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon to face Memorial in Fresno. When tickets could be available
The showcase event will feature other teams at the Save Mart Center.
