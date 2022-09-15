ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

kjluradio.com

Sedalia PD uses drone to find missing teen within one minute

Authorities in Pettis County use a drone to locate a missing teen. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says Cameron Stoney, 18, was reported missing Monday evening. The department says Stoney, who has autism, was hiking with his family at Bothwell State Park in Sedalia when he walked off. The...
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Dixon man seriously injured in Cole County motorcycle crash

A Pulaski County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Thomas Buttner, 35, of Dixon, crested a hill while passing in a no passing zone on Old Bass Road in Eugene Saturday afternoon. Buttner’s bike ran off the side of the road and struck a fence line, ejecting him.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri NAACP hosting voter rally, voter registration events in Jefferson City today

The Missouri NAACP is hosting a rally to action in Jefferson City this evening, as part of the National Voter Registration Day. The rally will be held in front of the Jefferson City NAACP office on High Street from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. NAACP member Julie Allen encourages people to bring signs that explain why voting rights are important to them. She says the NAACP has concerns about the voter ID bill that was recently passed in Missouri.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Rolla teen seriously injured in crash west of his hometown

A Rolla teen is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash three miles west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Eric Ware, 19, was driving on Highway Y Saturday morning when his car crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Ware was taken to University Hospital...
ROLLA, MO
kjluradio.com

Illinois man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Lake Ozark

An Illinois man is accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Miller County. Ryan Gaddy, 46, of Granite City, Illinois, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth degree assault. According to court documents, a woman reported that Gaddy tried to grab her and pull her into a vehicle in...
GRANITE CITY, IL
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man accused of running from officers, hiding in woods on east end of town

A Jefferson City man is charged with resisting arrest after running from officers on the east end of town. Cornell Manley II, 38, was taken into custody late Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, an officer spotted Manley outside a home in the 1100 block of East Dunklin Street. The officer knew Manley was a parole absconder on charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The officer says when he shouted Manley’s name, Manley ran inside the home, then out the back, and into the woods.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Howard County man killed in rollover crash in Boone County

A Howard County man is killed in a single-vehicle crash in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a crash on North Wagon Trail Road, near East Dash Street, just north of Columbia, Friday night. Deputies say Alexander Mears, 23, of Fayette, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, ran off the side of the road, and began overturning, coming to rest on its top in the roadway. Mears was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Franklin County man killed in motorcycle crash near St. Clair

An Elderly Franklin County man is killed in a motorcycle crash east of St. Clair. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nova Davis, 72, of Villa Ridge, lost control in a curve on Highway HH Thursday afternoon. He then ran off the side of the road and down an embankment before being ejected as his bike overturned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Cooper County man seriously injured in crash near Pilot Grove

A Cooper County man is seriously injured in a one-car crash southwest of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ryan Houltzhouser,29, of Pilot Grove, drove too fast into a curve on Highway 135 Friday night. His car ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned several times, ejecting him.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Man suspected of killing Columbia man gets tentative trial date

A tentative trial date is set for an Iowa man accused of murdering a Columbia man last fall. Mark Achterberg, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Justin Stidham, 32. Stidham was shot November 8 at a home just north of Columbia. When...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man accused of severely injuring his two-month old son

A Jefferson City man face felony child abuse charges after deputies find his two-month-old son, unresponsive, in his care. Kristopher Ruiz, 28, is charged with child abuse, first-degree domestic assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into custody Friday and is being held without bond, after being deemed a danger to the community. A bond review hearing is scheduled for September 30.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

