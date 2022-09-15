ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lidia Thorpe goes on an extraordinary tirade against 'genocidal' Queen - just days after declaring that she was NOT going to 'come out ranting and raving' after the monarch's death

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Firebrand Indigenous politician Lidia Thorpe has unleashed an extraordinary tirade against the Queen and the 'institution she represents' just days out from her funeral.

The Greens Senator - who earlier this year labelled the Queen a 'coloniser' in her parliamentary oath of allegiance - took to Twitter on Thursday.

'They buried our kids in the sand and kicked off their heads, and you want me to pay my respects?' Ms Thorpe wrote.

'This isn't about an individual, it's about the institution she represents and the genocide that they're responsible for.'

Lidia Thorpe (pictured) has fired up about 'paying respects' to the Queen saying the British Empire declared war on First Nations people
Her Majesty (pictured in 2012) passed away aged 96 at Buckingham Palace this month 

A day earlier Ms Thorpe penned an opinion piece for The Guardian in which she said the 'legacy of the crown' for Indigenous Australians was 'education that erases us and prisons that kill us'.

'The 'British empire' declared a war on these shores, against this country's First Nations peoples. This led to massacres. And you want a minute's silence from me?' Ms Thorpe declared.

'Colonial governments are complicit in continuing the crimes against First Nations people because that is the agenda of the coloniser... around the world. To think that people can stand and celebrate that is ignorant and painful.'

The rants come after Ms Thorpe had taken a more subtle approach in a Twitter thread on Monday, saying she knew people had expected her to lash out.

'The Queen is dead. I’ve had some days to reflect, and know that people wanted me to come out ranting and raving to confirm their views of me as a crazy Blak woman,' she wrote.

'In the days since, I've seen anger and disbelief from First Nations people at the glorification of our oppressor.'

She concluded the thread: 'We could use this moment and momentum to empower people to democratically elect our own leader. Someone who represents all of us, uniting a country that has owned up to its past and chosen its own future.'

Ms Thorpe said modern Australia must acknowledge the injustices inflicted upon generations of Aboriginal people to become a 'mature' nation.

She has called for official recognition in the form of a treaty.

'Australia is one of the few Commonwealth countries that does not have a treaty with First Nations people.' she said.

A seething Ms Thorpe, a Senator for the Greens, took to Twitter on Thursday (pictured)

Proponents for a treaty say it is integral to a reconciliation process, would provide practical rights for Indigenous Australians, and that it would bring self-determination to First Nations people that would bridge the social and economic gap.

'Treaty is an end to the war. It's when we come together to negotiate how we can live alongside each other, peacefully. Treaty will create a new national identity, that we can all feel proud of and a part of,' the Senator said.

Ms Thorpe's version of a treaty appears tied to a republic, with the senator adding.

'Do we want to be a nation who can't control our own affairs? Where our head of state is whoever was born into the right family? Do we want to champion stolen wealth and privilege, or are we a country that cares about equality and democracy?'

In her parliamentary oath of allegiance earlier this year (pictured) she labelled the Queen a coloniser

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in favour of Australia replacing the monarchy with a local head of state but he said this would not happen in his first term as Prime Minister.

Mr Albanese said out of 'deep respect and admiration' for the Queen he would not pursue 'questions about our constitution' at least until he was reelected for a second term.

He is also a strong supporter of an 'Indigenous Voice to Parliament' to be enshrined in the Constitution that some consider the first step towards a treaty.

The voice would include representatives from First Nations who would advise the government of Indigenous issues.

There has been an outpouring of grief from across the globe after the Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle this month.

'Regardless of people´s views about other issues - the constitution and our system of government - I think it´s impossible to not respect the extraordinary job and dedication to service that her majesty showed,' Mr Albanese said.

Queen Elizabeth II (pictured) was widely beloved during her 70 year reign 

#Genocide#Rants#Monarch#Uk#Greens#The Guardian#British#First Nations
