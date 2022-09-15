ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDyVO_0hwXkpbq00
Shutterstock

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIUPF_0hwXkpbq00

How Dragon Fruit Promotes Weight Loss

Dragon fruit does not get much attention for its taste, versatility, and health benefits, Richards explains. Its bright-red and 'exotic' outside appearance, though beautiful, she notes, can be "intimidating to most novice fruit consumers." Dragon fruit is great for gut health, she says, because the "fiber it contains acts as a prebiotic." A prebiotic "feeds the good gut bacteria" which regulate digestion, as well as many "important processes in the body," Richards continues, including inflammation and immune response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQzXn_0hwXkpbq00

"When the gut is healthy and balanced, the body is better able to fight off illness and viruses," she points out. Adding dragon fruit to your fruit intake is a great way to "help keep the gut healthy," promote smoother digestion, provide energy, and keep you fuller for longer— all helping with weight loss. "Dragon fruit is also unique in that it provides a rich source of plant-based iron," she adds, noting that it is a great addition to a vegetarian or vegan diet as well. A serving of dragon fruit, she says, is "6 ounces, and this gives the consumer 1 gram of iron."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIp9e_0hwXkpbq00

When it comes to fruit and weight loss, Richards concludes that "the best foods to aid in fast and healthy weight loss are those that are large in size, high in nutrients, but low in calories." This, she advises, is also known as volume eating, where the individual eats foods that "provide a significant amount of nutrients with few calories."

These foods are often larger in size, she says, which take up more room in the stomach to enhance satiety. Some of these foods with low calorie density include fruit (around 2 servings max). "When your diet pattern is based on these types of foods," she stresses, you are more able to eat "larger quantities because you are taking in fewer calories."

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Processed Food Dietitians Want You to Eat More Often

You've probably heard a whole heap of warnings about processed foods and how they're harmful to your health and why you should ditch them from your diet. But if you follow this blanket advice and pass over all processed foods, you'd be doing your health a disservice. While some ultra-processed fare like chips and cured meats are innutritious, other less processed food varieties can be an amazing addition to your daily diet.
FITNESS
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Calories#Nutritionists#Vegan#Linus Regimen#General Health#Diseases#The Candida Diet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
The US Sun

Is lemon water good for you?

LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain

If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

5 Haircut Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs—They Add Years To Your Face

This post has been updated since its initial 01/22/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Having a hairstyle that suits your face shape, a color that highlights your skin tone, and a cut that is current are all ways someone might look younger. If you’re looking for anti-aging hairstyle tips to avoid looking older with the wrong cut, we’ve got you covered! We spoke with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, who gave five examples of styles that can add years to your appearance over 50— and how you can ask your stylist to alter them in more modern ways.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
shefinds

Doctors Swear By This One Fruit To Beat Bloating Fast Every Morning

If you’re frequently waking up bloated or experiencing other signs of indigestion in the morning, a doctor visit is vital. Before then, however, it’s important to keep track of what you do eat on a daily basis and your meal schedules. We checked in with doctors and other health experts for one fruit suggestion to not only beat morning bloat, but to also promote gut health and help you start your day with energy, all at the same time. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
HEALTH
Taste Of Home

How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
DRINKS
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

2 Pre-Packaged Meals No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store Anymore Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Many Americans reach for pre-packaged, processed foods when shopping at the grocery store because they’re quick, convenient, and, of course, tasty. However, all that convenience will often cost you nutrition, and could even put you at risk of serious health complications. Dietitian Meredith Mishan, MS, RDN, says that’s because these meals are typically filled with preservatives like sodium. “Eating a diet high in sodium can contribute to hypertension (high blood pressure—also known as the silent killer), heart disease, and even stroke,” she says. “According to the American Heart Association, the recommended daily limit is 2,300 mg sodium per day, though ideally, they recommend no more than 1,500 mg per day. Frozen dinners can easily contribute over half of the 2000mg recommended daily sodium limit, in just one meal!” Uh-oh!
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
184K+
Followers
4K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy