We're Still Not Over The Beaded Dress Rachel Brosnahan Wore At The Venice Film Festival—Her Curves Are Insane!

By Marissa Matozzo
 5 days ago
Rachel Brosnahan showed off her incredible figure in an ombre Versace gown while gracing the Venice Film Festival red carpet, and fans can’t get enough! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 32, arrived at the event to promote her latest project, Dead for a Dollar, a Western film also starring Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.

Brosnahan’s fitted, floor-length gown featured an ombre-esque, two-tone color, with dark red along the neckline and sides and a lighter pink hue that emphasized her tiny waist. The garment also featured an epic high slit and a sultry racerback design as well as beaded detailing. The Louder Than Bombs actress paired the one-of-a-kind piece with silver heels, shiny, dangly earrings, an intricate bracelet, and wore her dark brown tresses into an elegant updo.

Brosnahan shared her stunning get-up with her 851K Instagram followers in a photo collection post, uploading red carpet shots of herself, behind-the-scenes pics, and a sweet photo with her husband, Jason Ralph. In her caption, she wrote, “Still processing this whirlwind first trip to Venice and our Dead For A Dollar Premiere at @labiennale. Many more pics to come but first, a massive thank you to the best of the best squad (many magical humans tagged above) and the entire team at @versace for this beaded beauty that [I’m] still dreaming about.”

Naturally, fans headed to her comment section to hype up her dress, with one writing, “this look is fire and of course you are the queen!” Another commented, “Oh my god this dress and you are so stunning,” with heart-eyes. Someone else wrote, “Perfect pairing of dress and you!” and we couldn’t agree more.

