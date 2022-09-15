Read full article on original website
17 fall decorating ideas, according to interior designers
From the inside out, here's our ultimate guide to fall decorating, straight from design experts who have mastered the perfect balance.
Perform at your peak with gear from the PUMA training collection
PUMA is known for stylish, classic sneakers, but the brand that started with revolutionary track shoes is going back to its athletic roots with new training collections. PUMA has dedicated sport collections that are perfect for outdoor running or training, pushing limits in the gym or practicing yoga. Shoes aren't the only stellar performance product; the training section offers a wide range of apparel and accessories for day-to-day gym, yoga or general fitness needs. PUMA workout gear and training equipment lets you own your workout with top technology. And it's not all performance; collaborations with brands like GOOP, Liberty and First Mile ensure you're looking great while working hard. Because strength is in style.
Cotopaxi and Teva collaborated to create fall's must-have jacket and slip-on shoe combo
Cotopaxi and Teva have teamed up again to release a jacket and pair of slippers that are absolute must-haves this fall. We tried them out to see if they're really worth your money.
Editors’ picks: 26 things we tested and loved this year that would make great gifts
This year, we tried and tested a plethora of products. Some were forgettable, while others left a lasting impression. Because we’re committed to spotlighting the best products out there, we’ve decided to round up our absolute, hands-down favorites we tried this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Puma relaunched its Classic Suede sneaker with fresh colors and modern detailing
As times change, so do the trends. Needless to say, it can feel like the second you update your wardrobe, styles have already shifted. The only fashion category that's immune to the sands of time? The classics. That was the inspiration behind Puma's 2021 take on its classic Suede sneaker, and the internet is buzzing about it.
TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did
The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Celebrity plastic surgeon weighs in on Linda Evangelista's cosmetic procedure nightmare and offers other options
Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Darren Smith gives insight into what might have gone wrong with Linda Evangelista’s cosmetic procedure and highlights the latest non-invasive trends.
