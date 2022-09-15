ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Whataboutme
5d ago

This man is GREAT. Love everything he has done for the state of Florida. Those of you who want to vote blue, 95N takes you to some fine blue states. Start packing now.

Monica Childs
5d ago

These governors are using these Human Beings as pawns to claim their bigotry instead of working with the border patrol and Homeland Security. Flying them to whatever State they want . You can’t and shouldn’t treat People like this in the USA !

CNN

DeSantis defends transport of migrants to Martha's Vineyard

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his decision to transport 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, following the announcement of an investigation into the matter by a Texas sheriff. Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene joins CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto to discuss.
