WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
wbrz.com
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
Houma man arrested, accused of molesting wife’s teenage child
According to deputies, 57-year-old Craig Edward Glover of Houma is accused of 5 counts of molestation of a juvenile.
cenlanow.com
Teenager arrested in connection to death of Assumption Parish 15-year-old
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested following the death of another teenager who was found shot several times inside a Thibodaux home over the weekend. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Thibodaux Police Department announced that the teenager had been taken into custody on one count of...
Houma molestation suspect arrested
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office.
L'Observateur
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
cenlanow.com
North Shore crash claims life of Mandeville woman
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A Mandeville woman is dead after crashing her car into a tree, Louisiana State Police said on Thursday (Sept. 15). According to LSP Troop L, the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday when 53-year-old Michelle Gallien was traveling west on I-12 near US Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish.
Napoleonville man accused of raping disabled indicted
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Tyrone Cheavers, 54, of Napoleonville was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Cheavers […]
Victim of deadly shooting found near O’Neal Lane; EBRSO investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Sept. 15, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The sheriff’s office later identified the victim as Erion Franklin, 20. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call around 6:25...
Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs. Louisiana – Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, detectives from the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, Louisiana. Detectives seized 24 weapons and a substantial amount of illegal narcotics during their search. Huey Jacob, 62, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.
wbrz.com
Police: 17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing man in a BREC park Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. Baton Rouge police said Friday evening that one of the 17-year-old suspect's charges were upgraded to first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. The juvenile, who also had...
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. School officials address Capitol Middle fight. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
brproud.com
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
houmatimes.com
12-year-old suspect arrested in Thibodaux homicide
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that another arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa) had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
cenlanow.com
Madisonville student accused of terrorizing, threatening to bring a gun to school
MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) —A 13-year-old student from Madisonville Junior High was arrested on Thursday after making comments about bringing a gun to school. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the student was issued a summons for terrorizing. STPSO says that the school’s resource officer was notified...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish grand jury indicts rapper Mystikal. Here are the charges he faces.
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office reported the charges rapper Mystikal was indicted on during a recent court appearance. An Ascension Parish grand jury handed up the charges Sept. 7 in Gonzales. Mystikal, whose name is Michael Tyler, was charged with first degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, false...
brproud.com
EBRSO: Man found shot to death near O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified a body found near O’Neal Lane Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said the body of Erion Franklin, 20, was found in the 3000 block of Yorkfield Drive at around 6:25 a.m. Investigators said Franklin was found lying in a courtyard area with a gunshot wound.
