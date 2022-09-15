Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
kansascitymag.com
The Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs debuts a major renovation
While the tourism industry walked on eggshells in 2020, the 130-year-old Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs began a bold renovation of the property, which in its heyday was a speakeasy that hosted mobsters like Al Capone. After closing several times under different owners, in 2019 Hyatt bought the Elms “with...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Missouri
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
KCI unveils planned layout for concessions, shops at new terminal
The planned layout for shops and concessions at the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport has been unveiled.
bluevalleypost.com
Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month
Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Home Gets Famous for Having a Pool in the Basement
There's a Missouri home that looks nice, but fairly normal on the outside. It's what's on the inside that has made it internet famous though. In the basement, it features a swimming pool. This is 3232 E Windsor Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri that was featured on Zillow. Thanks to...
Fall festivals in the Kansas City area you won’t want to miss
Whether you're in Kansas or Missouri, here are 11 upcoming fall events you won't want to miss in the Kansas City area.
kcur.org
A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019
ACME Cleansing Company Building, 3200 Gilham Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. At one time, this building was a manufacturing facility. The architectural design of this old building depicts the late 19th and 20th-century revival style. The foundation was concrete and the walls were brick. The property is less than one acre. Located at 32 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri, this building dates back to 1925. The purpose of the plant was to serve as a cleansing plant for household scale garments and upholstery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
Mom’s Guide to Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope, located at Crown Center, is a free spot for kids to explore their creativity with. hands-on arts and craft projects provided by Hallmark Cards and Crayola. Kaleidoscope has been around for decades, and many Kansas City parents may even remember visiting when they were kids. The space was recently completely remodeled and reopened in the summer of 2022. While the space may be different, many of the features and projects are the same, including a DIY crown-shaped puzzle!
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architecture
One Park Place (former BMA Building), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's been years since I was in this building. At that time, it was known as the BMA Tower. Located at 700 W 31st St. in Kansas City, Missouri south of downtown, it’s now known as One Park Place housing luxury condos.
Shawnee bar continues fight for live music permit
Owners of The Social Bar in Shawnee are once again asking the city to approve a permit to continue hosting bands on the weekends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bluespringsgov.com
Downtown Blue Springs Town Hall
What are your ideas for Downtown Blue Springs? Join Downtown Alive and the City of Blue Springs in a Town Hall style meeting to share your thoughts and visions for the future of Downtown Blue Springs.
Independence warns customers of water pressure issues
Independence water crews are repairing water main breaks in the area of U.S. 24 Highway. Customers may experience low water pressure Tuesday.
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park makes way for new Phillips 66 near 123rd and Blue Valley Parkway
A Houston-based gas station chain is looking to open a new location in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The final development plan to convert an existing BP gas station near West 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway into a Phillips 66 gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on its consent agenda last week.
KCI showcases terminal progress
Kansas City International Airport showcased it progress on its new terminal that is set to open in March.
KAKE TV
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) -- A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
Overland Park advances plan to build over 400 homes near two Blue Valley schools
Drake Development is ready to enter the housing market with its Wild Horse project in Overland Park, located at 179th Street and Switzer Road.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Record heat, then a cold front
Get the sunscreen on and prepare for a record breaking day. The record high is 95° set back on this date in 1954. We will likely break it with our forecast high of 96°. We tied the record yesterday, and Tuesday may be hotter than today. And, we...
Comments / 0