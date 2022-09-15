Kaleidoscope, located at Crown Center, is a free spot for kids to explore their creativity with. hands-on arts and craft projects provided by Hallmark Cards and Crayola. Kaleidoscope has been around for decades, and many Kansas City parents may even remember visiting when they were kids. The space was recently completely remodeled and reopened in the summer of 2022. While the space may be different, many of the features and projects are the same, including a DIY crown-shaped puzzle!

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO