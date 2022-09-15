ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs debuts a major renovation

While the tourism industry walked on eggshells in 2020, the 130-year-old Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs began a bold renovation of the property, which in its heyday was a speakeasy that hosted mobsters like Al Capone. After closing several times under different owners, in 2019 Hyatt bought the Elms “with...
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month

Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
kcur.org

A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
CJ Coombs

The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019

ACME Cleansing Company Building, 3200 Gilham Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. At one time, this building was a manufacturing facility. The architectural design of this old building depicts the late 19th and 20th-century revival style. The foundation was concrete and the walls were brick. The property is less than one acre. Located at 32 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri, this building dates back to 1925. The purpose of the plant was to serve as a cleansing plant for household scale garments and upholstery.
momcollective.com

Mom’s Guide to Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope, located at Crown Center, is a free spot for kids to explore their creativity with. hands-on arts and craft projects provided by Hallmark Cards and Crayola. Kaleidoscope has been around for decades, and many Kansas City parents may even remember visiting when they were kids. The space was recently completely remodeled and reopened in the summer of 2022. While the space may be different, many of the features and projects are the same, including a DIY crown-shaped puzzle!
bluespringsgov.com

Downtown Blue Springs Town Hall

What are your ideas for Downtown Blue Springs? Join Downtown Alive and the City of Blue Springs in a Town Hall style meeting to share your thoughts and visions for the future of Downtown Blue Springs.
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park makes way for new Phillips 66 near 123rd and Blue Valley Parkway

A Houston-based gas station chain is looking to open a new location in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The final development plan to convert an existing BP gas station near West 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway into a Phillips 66 gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on its consent agenda last week.
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Record heat, then a cold front

Get the sunscreen on and prepare for a record breaking day. The record high is 95° set back on this date in 1954. We will likely break it with our forecast high of 96°. We tied the record yesterday, and Tuesday may be hotter than today. And, we...
