BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As the leaves begin to turn, kids and families across the Mountain State are gearing up to celebrate Halloween next month. As such, one substantial question on the minds of residents throughout the state is that of when youngsters should expect to be able to take to the streets in their masks and costumes to collect their favorite treats door-to-door.

BOONE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO