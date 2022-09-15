Read full article on original website
Good Day at 4: Kittens in need of a home!
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We here at WOWK are big animal lovers! These kittens were found in a box, on a construction site, and need a home!. They are getting seen by a veterinarian in the coming days, but in the mean time, if you or someone you know is interested in adopting a kitten, please email our 13 News Executive Producer, Chelsea Morrison at cmorrison@wowtv.com.
Relax with The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re feeling the stress of back to school season, a local business has a way for you to relax. Dr. Ben Moosavi and Dr. Amy Vaughan stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the different treatments offered at The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center.
Fired Up Friday | Spring Valley Timberwolves
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- WSAZ’s Joseph Payton headed to Timberwolves country for this week’s edition of Fired Up Friday. Spring Valley will take on Hurricane in their latest gridiron clash Friday night. For more, click or tap on the video link with this story.
Charleston restaurant hosts dinner based on local cookbooks
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Junior League of Charleston is partnering with Chef Paul Smith at 1010 Bridge Restaurant to host “Modern Mountain Measures,” a prix fixe community dinner based on classic recipes from the Junior League’s two cookbooks: Mountain Measures and Mountain Measures: A Second Serving.
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Spring Valley High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ traveled to Spring Valley High School bright and early to warm up the Friday night lights.
West Side Lighting Project shines light on needs across Charleston
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since Charleston Main Streets West Side Light Revitalization Project announced its master plan last month, the organization’s Executive Director Ric Cavender said there has been positive feedback. “We identified really early on that the Elk City district with all the newly restored buildings and...
Meet Scoop: The 13 News Cat
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – WOWK 13 News had a very special guest in the newsroom today! Meet Scoop! Our “Good Day at 4” anchor Merrily McAuliffe found this sweet little girl in the parking garage this morning, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, and she’s quickly becoming a station mascot. Our news director Bob Schaper says, “Our […]
The LOOTPRESS Week 3 Pet of the Week is… Yuri!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 3 Pet of the Week is…Yuri!!. Yuri is a Shiba Inu who turned one in July. These types of pups originated in Japan, and developed a reputation as hunters for their exceptional agility and awareness. They are also known to acclimate...
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
New Tulsi Coenzymated B-Vitamins
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Erin and Travis from Tulsi at the Market talk about their new line of Coenzymated B Vitamins.
Milk jug tradition embraced at Wheelersburg
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you’re an observant viewer of Football Friday Night, you’ve likely caught on that fans in Wheelersburg always use milk jugs to make noise. “We just do it to be loud and annoying so they hear us over there,” sophomore Ethan Hochstetler said.
Coat drive keeps West Side school students warm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As temperatures begin to fall, some students at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School in Charleston now have a new coat. Volunteers with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, were at the school Thursday morning to gift 360 brand new coats to students. Representatives with Diversified...
6 unique trails in Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
Man survives boating accident on Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man was thrown overboard after a boating accident on the Kanawha River in Charleston this afternoon. Dispatchers say it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the Casci building along Kanawha Boulevard. The boat flipped over, and the man on board was thrown into the water. He was the only person on board […]
Trick-or-Treat times announced for Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As the leaves begin to turn, kids and families across the Mountain State are gearing up to celebrate Halloween next month. As such, one substantial question on the minds of residents throughout the state is that of when youngsters should expect to be able to take to the streets in their masks and costumes to collect their favorite treats door-to-door.
Mothman Festival kicks off in Mason County
With the nice weather and the fact that the festival took a two year hiatus because of the pandemic organizers are expecting a huge crowd of 12,000 to 15,000 visitors.
LST 325 Naval ship docked in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking for some weekend plans, how about a trip through history? A piece of WWII’s history is docked at the port of Ashland this weekend, and you can go see it. Some Olive Hill Elementary fifth-graders got a special tour. Capt. Bob...
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
‘Holly Jolly Homicide’ mystery dinner theater coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Do you think you can solve a murder mystery? The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Mystery Dinner Theater, “Holly Jolly Homicide,” this December. The performance is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Holiday Inn and Suites located at West 400 2nd Ave. […]
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
