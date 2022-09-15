ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

Update on the Lake Charles Donut Store Gun Story, Strap In!

Less than a week ago, I ran across the story of a Lake Charles Donut shop that involved a gun being pulled by an employee of the donut store and waved around during an altercation. That really was all I could find. The "Story" at the time was all too much hearsay to even mention. I just went for the facts. Now, the woman in the picture decided to tell her side of the story in a Facebook group. Strap in for this one. Here's the statement from the woman holding the gun in the picture.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign

Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun

Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

DeRidder Pro Rodeo Heads To The Beauregard Parish Arena

Calling all cowboys and cowgirls! The Beauregard Parish Fair is going to start off with a bang on Saturday October 1 at 7 pm! The Louisiana Rodeo Cowboy Association presents the 2022 DeRidder Pro Rodeo, live at the Beauregard Covered Arena located at 5515 Highway 190 in DeRidder, LA. It's time to ride!
DERIDDER, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Women In Law Enforcement#Immune System#Swat#Lcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
GATOR 99.5

McNeese Brings Back Iconic Traditions At Football Game In Lake Charles Saturday

It was a big weekend in Lake Charles as the McNeese Cowboys football team had their first home game of the season. It all started on Friday night with the Cowboy Block Party. The block party was packed full of McNeese Football fans and concertgoers enjoying a night out. Live on stage was the Chee Weez and they had the grove kicking all evening. The grove was packed with folks and the students showed up big along with all the fraternities and sororities were represented well too.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Charlestown Farmers Market Returns To Lake Charles This Weekend

Support local farmers and vendors this weekend in downtown Lake Charles. The Charlestown Farmers' Market highlights Louisiana-made items, including seasonal produce, eggs, grass-fed beef, pork and lamb; gumbo, canned goods, baked goods, local honey, organic juices, plants, and homemade arts and crafts. The Charlestown Farmers' Market provides a great outlet...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy