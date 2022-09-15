Read full article on original website
Update on the Lake Charles Donut Store Gun Story, Strap In!
Less than a week ago, I ran across the story of a Lake Charles Donut shop that involved a gun being pulled by an employee of the donut store and waved around during an altercation. That really was all I could find. The "Story" at the time was all too much hearsay to even mention. I just went for the facts. Now, the woman in the picture decided to tell her side of the story in a Facebook group. Strap in for this one. Here's the statement from the woman holding the gun in the picture.
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Downtown Lake Charles Halloween Candy Crawl Announced!
Get your ghouls and goblins ready for a spooktacular evening of candy, food, entertainment, and more for the Downtown Candy Crawl. It's back and seems as though it will be bigger than ever. The date is set for Saturday, October 29 beginning as early as 3:00 pm and will run...
Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign
Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
Lake Charles To Host Meeting With Contractors For Housing Rehab Program
The City of Lake Charles Community Development Department is searching for construction crews to help rebuild the damaged infrastructure caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The critical loss the city suffered during the storms was almost 70% of housing in regard to low-income, apartments, duplexes, and condos. The city will...
Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun
Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
DeRidder Pro Rodeo Heads To The Beauregard Parish Arena
Calling all cowboys and cowgirls! The Beauregard Parish Fair is going to start off with a bang on Saturday October 1 at 7 pm! The Louisiana Rodeo Cowboy Association presents the 2022 DeRidder Pro Rodeo, live at the Beauregard Covered Arena located at 5515 Highway 190 in DeRidder, LA. It's time to ride!
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Sept. 16-18
The weather has been so nice this week and looks to stay that way this weekend! I know we are all so happy that it stayed around so that we can actually get out and enjoy the weather, and the outdoors, and do something fun. There are a bunch of...
Three Lake Charles Golf Courses Named Best To Play In Louisiana By Golf Digest
Are you a golfer? Do you like to hit the links and have a nice day outside chasing around that little white ball? If you're a golfer and have never played some courses in lake Charles then you should make plans too. Three Lake Charles golf courses recently received a...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Beauxdines’ In Lake Charles Temporarily Closes Its Doors
The popular Lake Charles restaurant Beauxdines' has announced that they are temporarily closing its doors. The Lake Charles eatery is best known for great boiled crawfish, boiled and fried shrimp, and great live music on its patio. Beauxdines is not only a great place to eat but they also were...
Cody Johnson Heading To Lafayette In January Of 2023
Co Jo Fans, are you ready? Country music sensation Cody Johnson is headed over to Cajun country for a big show in January of 2023 for a big show. It will be the first show of 2023 according to his website. Cody Johnson started as a Texas Country artist and...
See What The Inside Of The Kroger’s On 12th Street In Lake Charles Looks Like Now
If you are a native of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana then you will remember when Kroger's grocery store was located on 12th street in Central Lake Charles. It was located between Kirkman and Common Streets on 12th Street in Lake Charles and the building is huge and still stands today at the location.
Chee Weez To Headline First Cowboy Block Party Friday In Lake Charles
Get ready Lake Charles! Legacy Jewelers, Chick-Fil-A of Lake Charles, Lake Charles Toyota, and the McNeese Athletic Foundation proudly present the Cowboy Block Party concert series. The Cowboy Block Party is a free concert that takes place every Friday night before every McNeese Football home game this season. The concerts...
Travis Matte & The Kingpins Coming To Moss Bluff October 1
Southwest Louisiana is quickly becoming the place to see great live music around town with the who's who of top-notch entertainment coming through the area. Such is the case when Travis Matte and the Kingpins hits the town in October. Cajun music star Travis Matte and his band have been...
Jamey Johnson In Lake Charles This Saturday September 17
If you are looking for something to do this weekend and haven't found anything yet, we have something for you. if you are a fan of Jamey Johnson then you are in luck as he is making a stop in Lake Charles this Saturday night. Did you know that Jamey...
McNeese Brings Back Iconic Traditions At Football Game In Lake Charles Saturday
It was a big weekend in Lake Charles as the McNeese Cowboys football team had their first home game of the season. It all started on Friday night with the Cowboy Block Party. The block party was packed full of McNeese Football fans and concertgoers enjoying a night out. Live on stage was the Chee Weez and they had the grove kicking all evening. The grove was packed with folks and the students showed up big along with all the fraternities and sororities were represented well too.
Charlestown Farmers Market Returns To Lake Charles This Weekend
Support local farmers and vendors this weekend in downtown Lake Charles. The Charlestown Farmers' Market highlights Louisiana-made items, including seasonal produce, eggs, grass-fed beef, pork and lamb; gumbo, canned goods, baked goods, local honey, organic juices, plants, and homemade arts and crafts. The Charlestown Farmers' Market provides a great outlet...
Lake Charles ACTS Theatre Presents Disney’s Little Mermaid!
Disney’s Little Mermaid is here in Lake Charles! The beloved story of Ariel, whose rebelliousness and curiosity lead her to disobey her father, King Titan, and make a dangerous deal with an evil sea witch named Ursula. The mermaid falls in love with a human prince and turns life under the sea, into upsidedown!
