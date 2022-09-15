ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at approximately 12:12 a.m. to the 6900 block of Chanslor...
BELL GARDENS, CA
KTLA

2urbangirls.com

LAPD officers shoot suspect in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A suspect was shot Saturday by Los Angeles police in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called to the 400 block of 102nd Street about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to CBS2. The LAPD confirmed an officer-involved...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another man stabbed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Queens Highway South, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
Los Angeles, CA
2urbangirls.com

Officer involved shooting leaves man dead on Inglewood street

INGLEWOOD – An Inglewood resident contacted 2UrbanGirls with reports of heavy police activity in their area the evening of Sept. 16. A source within Inglewood Police Department reached out to 2UrbanGirls and described the situation as an “officer involved shooting”. “A man attacked IPD and ripped the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

1 dead in shooting in Pico-Union, 2 suspects on the run

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one person – a male – was found unconscious and not breathing. When SkyFOX arrived at the scene, investigators began covering up the shooting victim's body.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in Compton crash

COMPTON, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue, according to Sgt. J. Ely of the Compton Sheriff’s Station. Sgt. Ely confirmed the fatality but did not yet...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

LAPD body cam footage shows fatal shooting of machete-wielding man

Police have released more details and body cam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake Balboa area from Aug. 17. LAPD have identified the man killed in the shooting as 24-year-old Christian Arriola Gomez, a Los Angeles resident. Officers with the LAPD’s West Valley Division responded to reports of a man “smoking narcotics […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot and killed near DTLA, two suspects sought

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles Friday, and authorities were searching for two suspects. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard, near Toberman Park, on reports of the shooting and found the man injured at scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Pasadena police arrest murder suspect; DA files multiple charges

A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist fatally struck by truck in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorcyclist was fatally injured when he was struck by a pickup truck in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The biker was going southbound on Atlantic Avenue, approaching 19th Street, when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that had made a left turn from eastbound 19th Street to northbound Atlantic, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in crash near Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Palmdale area was identified Saturday. Zachary Jackson, 30, was identified as the man killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Jackson’s city of residence was not known. The...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

One injured in ‘act of violence’ on Harbor Freeway

LOS ANGELES – One person was injured in “an unknown act of violence” on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday, prompting a full closure of the northbound lanes in the vicinity as authorities investigated the incident. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

