California Governor Passes Children’s Online Safety Bill to Protect Underage Social Media Users

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law a bipartisan bill geared towards "protecting children's wellbeing, data, and privacy when using online platforms" such as social media. California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act or AB 2273 was drawn up by Democratic Assemblymember Buffy Wicks and Republican Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham.
