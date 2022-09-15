ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wounded Knee, SD

One-in-a-million, white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan

A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
