Read full article on original website
Related
Amid water crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declares it’s ‘a great day to not be in Jackson’
While the people of Jackson, Miss., were enjoying their first full day with drinkable water in seven weeks, the state’s governor celebrated being far away from the troubled capital. “I’ve got to tell you, it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg,” Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday, speaking...
One-in-a-million, white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan
A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
Tropical Storm Fiona 2022 path update: Hurricane warning issued for Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Fiona could become a hurricane sooner than thought, and a hurricane warning has been issued for Puerto Rico, which is next in the storm’s path. A forecast path update shifts Fiona’s track slightly eastward, which could take the center of the storm over parts of western Puerto Rico.
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.
This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
Sarah Sanders, Arkansas candidate and ex-Trump press secretary, out of hospital after cancer surgery
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged...
Despite declines, Alabama still leads in Medicare opioid prescriptions
Alabama reports the highest rate of opioid prescriptions among people in the United States who use the Medicare drug program, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General. Analysts with the OIG have been tracking opioid prescriptions under Medicare...
RELATED PEOPLE
Witnessing an Alabama execution? Wear a strong set of underwear, ladies
If you plan on watching the death penalty play out in Alabama, you better pack a strong set of underwear. Alabama Department of Corrections wants witnesses to feel good all under when watching botched executions. In related news, the state of Alabama is not ready to be the first in...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Gun used to kill 5 Alabama family members possibly stolen from motorcycle club member in Florida
A 9mm handgun was found along a road adjacent to the home where five family members were killed in Elkmont in September 2019, according to testimony Thursday in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk. Sisk is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister...
Alabama girl who died of fentanyl overdose told parents vapes laced with drug were in her school
The 15-year-old Alabama girl who died of a fentanyl overdose late last month reportedly told her parents that vapes laced with the drug were passed around her high school. Adrianna Taylor died just shy of her 16th birthday after she was found unresponsive in her Semmes home Aug. 31. Capt....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
56-year-old Jefferson County man killed in fall from ladder while trimming limbs
A 56-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a fall from a ladder in western Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 1 p.m. to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla on a report that someone had fallen from a tree, said Lt. Joni Money.
Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant
Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
More than 50 shots fired during argument in Tarrant; victim wounded in both legs
An investigation is underway after more than 50 rounds were fired during an argument, injuring a victim in both legs. The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Prosch Avenue in Tarrant. Police said the victim told them there was a dispute between the two, and shots were fired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check out all the final scores from Friday’s Week 5 HS football games
Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season is almost in the books. There are three games on the schedule for later today involving Alabama teams, including Central-Phenix City at Jeff Davis and Gardendale at Parker. Here are the scores from Friday’s games as compiled by the Alabama Sports...
Rewinding Football High Live: Scores, updates from the key HS games in Week 5
It’s the official halfway point of the 2022 season for many high school football teams across the state of Alabama. Tonight’s huge region games include Florence at James Clemens, Randolph at Westminster, Center Point at Clay-Chalkville, Hoover at Hewitt-Trussville, Theodore at Spanish Fort, Andalusia at Montgomery Academy and much more.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
58K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0