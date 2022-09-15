Read full article on original website
Related
Opportunities to advance malnutrition care and health equity
This year marks our nation’s 10th observance of Malnutrition Awareness Week. We are a member of Congress and the national coordinator of the Defeat Malnutrition Today coalition. This year we are collaborating on a resolution acknowledging the importance of this week, with a special focus on nutrition as a patient right.
Uninsured more likely to face unfair treatment in medical setting: report
Nonelderly adults who are uninsured or use public coverage are more likely to report they experienced unfair treatment when receiving health care, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Urban Institute. The group found that 9.6 percent of uninsured adults and 7.4 percent of publicly insured adults reported...
Carnegie Learning Only K-12 Finalist for Dept. of Education $1Million XPRIZE
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Carnegie Learning today announced the company’s research team, UpGrade by Carnegie Learning, has been selected as a finalist in the XPRIZE Digital Learning Challenge. UpGrade is the ONLY K-12 education team to make it to the finals. XPRIZE is a global competition to modernize, accelerate, and improve the technology and processes for studying effective learning and education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006156/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Overpopulation of deer spreads tick-borne illnesses
They look so cute, grazing quietly in your backyard. But the overpopulation of white-tailed deer across the Northeastern United States could help spread Lyme disease and another tick-borne illness, anaplasmosis, especially in suburban areas, a new study suggests. The research points out that these deer, which carry ticks that transmit...
Comments / 0