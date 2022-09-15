Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Related
Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
Local pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
Six Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend, Including Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival
Real music in the real world
10 things to do in Northeast Ohio the last weekend of summer, Sept. 16-19
The temperatures are dropping so grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these activities in Northeast Ohio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Scene
All the Restaurants Where You Can Score $7 Wing Deals During Cleveland Wing Week (Sept. 26 - Oct 2) and What They're Serving
It's hard to find three better words. From Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, these restaurants are bringing you a minimum of six wings for just $7, dishing up signature sauces and secret menu specialties. Here's what's on the menu at the participating locations. Find more information at Cleveland Wing Week's...
PAW Patrol Live coming to Cleveland: Ticket details
PAW Patrol Live is coming to the KeyBank State Theatre. The show isn't until next Spring, but tickets go on sale soon.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival, Crocker Park Wine Festival, Doggy Day at the drive-in
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
‘A big dill’: Cleveland Pickle Fest today
The Cleveland Pickle Fest kicks off Saturday at Mall B over top of the entrance to the Cleveland Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ace Frehley Headed to Kent Stage in December
Former KISS guitarist is touring in support of a 2020 album
WKYC
JAY DIY: Building a fence for Stephanie Haney & Mike Polk Jr.'s pup Oscar Wilde
CLEVELAND — One of the things I love about woodworking is that I can help my family and friends with projects. And, that’s the basis for this next JAY DIY I'm sharing with our 3News viewers. Going into it, I knew it was going to be a big project, but when my friends and 3News colleagues Stephanie Haney and Mike Polk Jr. came calling, I just couldn’t say no.
Firefighters battle blaze at Kirtland House Condos in Lakewood
Lakewood firefighters responded to the Kirtland House Condos in the 1400 block of Warren Road Saturday morning for fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
Swap meet starts Friday at fairgrounds
If you like cars, follow your ears and nose to the Canfield Fairground this weekend.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
Farm and Dairy
Large surplus auction, including tools, small appliances, toys, lawn and garden, wholesale pallets and much more.
There will be several loads of new, used, returned and surplus items from mostly Home Depot, Amazon, Lowes, and Target. Mowers, hand tools, power tools, and electric, good selection of Lawn And Garden type items blowers, vacs, trimmers, etc. also there will be some household type items Usually small type kitchen appliances, toys and some sporting goods, misc. most items sold separately but will be some volume lots for wholesalers.
Cleveland Jewish News
Charleys Philly Steaks coming to Solon
Charleys Philly Steaks is preparing to open a location at 34200 Aurora Road in Solon. The space previously housed a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, which closed in spring 2020. Based in Columbus, Charleys specializes in Philly cheesesteak. It was created by founder and CEO Charley Shin after he tasted his first Philly cheesesteak while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus in 1985. By 1986, he opened Charley’s Steakery, a 450-square-foot space near the Ohio State campus. Now, the fast-casual restaurant has over 650 locations in 46 states and 17 countries.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
cleveland19.com
Westlake police offer free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police now have a limited supply of steering wheel locks to give away to Kia and Hyundai owners, due to the large amount of thefts of those vehicles nationwide. From Aug. 5-Aug. 11, five Kia’s and one Hyundai Accent were stolen in Westlake alone.
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
Comments / 0