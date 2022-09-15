ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin, IL

97ZOK

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
Herald & Review

Couple’s small farm sustains Central Illinois family

HENRY — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in Central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to raise their own food and share its bounties with their children.
ILLINOIS STATE
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Hennepin, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

What is your favorite comfort food? If it's a nice, tasty pizza then you have come to the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing pizza spots in Illinois. All of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high quality ingredients. Also, all of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. With that being said, if you haven't visited these pizza places in Illinois, you should definitely do something about that, especially if you want to see what real pizza should taste like. While Italy is just a flight or two away, flying for that long just to enjoy some traditional pizza is not worth it. Or is it? I'll let you decide.
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Live blog: Tornado Watch issued for southeast Iowa, west-central Illinois

MOLINE, Ill. — A front heading east will generate a strong line of storms Sunday night for the Quad Cities, according to our StormTrack8 team. The QC metro and south of I-80 are in a level 3 out of 5 threat for severe storms, including large hail, strong winds and tornadoes. The biggest concern will be the possible tornadoes and hail up to the size of 2 inches or more.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Panelists talk risks, rewards of carbon dioxide pipeline from Iowa to Illinois

A whistleblower brings concerns to Congress about your security on social media. The president makes a big re-commitment to fight cancer. And a pipeline to transfer carbon dioxide from Iowa to Illinois generates concerns from environmentalists. We talk about that this morning with a couple of former Iowa state representatives:...
IOWA STATE
97ZOK

Beware Illinois Residents Being Scammed By Nerds On The Internet

A group of nerds is taking over the internet and trying to rip off Illinois residents. Illinois Internet Scammers Are Getting Smarter And More Frequent. You really have to be careful nowadays because criminals are always trying to pull scams on innocent victims through the internet. Some people have gotten wise to these incidents so they immediately think it's an illegal scheme until proven otherwise. Unfortunately, there are still folks that will get ripped off.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
wmay.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Illinois

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?

It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Missing Shed Located

The saga of the missing Mendota shed has come to an end, in Ancona. Yesterday (Wednesday), a search warrant was executed by Mendota police, the Livingston County Sheriff's office, and the La Salle County States Attorney's office. They found the storage shed and returned it to its lawful owner. An investigation into the theft is ongoing. Mendota police are thanking the public for its help in finding the shed, and the vehicle and trailer that were used to tow it away from its proper location. You also helped identify the suspected shed thief and the place it had been taken. Specifics haven't been released by investigators just yet.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

