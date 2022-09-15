ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Astros play the Athletics in first of 4-game series

Oakland Athletics (52-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (93-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -314, Athletics +250; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
FOX Sports

Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates' Oneil Cruz accidentally launches bat deep into stands on strikeout

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz is a pretty special talent. He hits the ball harder than almost everybody else, throws the ball harder than everybody else and runs faster than almost everybody else. It has not all come together yet at the same time to make him an All-Star-level player, but you can definitely see the potential that exists if he does put it all together.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy