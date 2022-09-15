Read full article on original website
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
FOX Sports
Astros play the Athletics in first of 4-game series
Oakland Athletics (52-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (93-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -314, Athletics +250; over/under is 8...
MLB Odds: Royals vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox will continue their weekend series at Fenway Park with a Saturday afternoon matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Royals-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. The Kansas City...
FOX Sports
Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series
Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63...
FOX Sports
Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead
Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax & Fernando Valenzuela Set Shutout Records, Hideo Nomo Throws No-Hitter, Joe Torre Announces Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long line of star pitchers and on this day in franchise history, those stars shined a little brighter throughout the years. On Sept. 17, 1963, Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax pitched a shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sportsman’s Park while giving up just four hits.
Orlando City boosts playoff hopes, eliminates Toronto FC
Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara scored goals in the first half and Pedro Gallese recorded his ninth clean sheet of
Yardbarker
Watch: Pirates' Oneil Cruz accidentally launches bat deep into stands on strikeout
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz is a pretty special talent. He hits the ball harder than almost everybody else, throws the ball harder than everybody else and runs faster than almost everybody else. It has not all come together yet at the same time to make him an All-Star-level player, but you can definitely see the potential that exists if he does put it all together.
