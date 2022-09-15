Read full article on original website
5 things to know about mega-marching band show Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fourteen Central New York marching bands will bring their talents to compete against host school Cicero-Syracuse North Syracuse in the Starburst Marching Band Festival. This is one of the biggest field band competitions in New York prior to the state championships at the JMA Dome on Oct....
2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors
Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
18 CNY students reach semifinal round of national merit scholarship program
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eighteen high school students from across Central New York have been named to the rarified semifinal round of the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. They are among 16,000 candidates nationwide. Those students are in competition for 7,250 scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
Axe: Long Dome stand begins; Syracuse and Purdue’s impact transfers (SU football quick takes)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team will sure make itself at home in the JMA Wireless Dome for its next four games and a bye week, not hitting the road again until a trip to Clemson on Oct. 22. The question is how all this home cooking...
Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Upstate New York Restaurants
Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
Purdue’s penalties give Syracuse a big assist; Shrader delivers to Gadsden in wild win (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a rock fight at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon for three quarters. Then a football game broke out, with six touchdowns scored between Syracuse and Purdue in the fourth quarter and a whole lot of drama.
Lil Durk cancels Syracuse rap concert with Toosii for 3rd time
Lil Durk has canceled his tour, including an upcoming Syracuse concert that was previously rescheduled twice. The Grammy-nominated rapper was scheduled to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Oct. 1 with Syracuse native Toosii. According to the promoter, Lil Durk canceled all of his tour dates due to an eye injury suffered during an on-stage accident at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.
Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat Response Team Deployed to Town of DeWitt; No Hazard to Public
Syracuse, N.Y. – On September 15, 2022 at 10:03 a.m., Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat (hazardous materials) Response Team was requested to deploy to the Town of DeWitt by the DeWitt Fire Department, who was on the scene of an unknown substance in a container, inside of a business. Certain physical characteristics of the product led the DeWitt firefighters to escalate the resources on scene—they initiated a request to the Syracuse Fire Dept. for a haz-mat response.
Meet the NY Cannabis Insider Live panelists: Mike Golden, Scheril Murray Powell and Katie Neer
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, is Friday, Sept. 23 from 1:00–6:00 p.m. The half-day, in-person conference will be half at the Rail Line in Syracuse. Purchase tickets here. NY Cannabis Insider Live events feature the best and brightest industry thought leaders sharing...
CNY cross country meet canceled after student falsely reports seeing man with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — An Oneida County cross country meet was canceled Saturday after a student falsely reported seeing a man armed with a gun near school grounds, police said. New Hartford police working security at the meet were alerted about the armed man at about 10 a.m. at...
Ranger rescues Syracuse kayaker attempting ADK 90-miler race
A Syracuse man got injured on Sept. 10 while kayaking in the Adirondack Canoe Classic’s ‘90 Miler’ race. A nearby Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger working the event came to the kayaker’s aid and transported him down Long Lake to a Long Lake Rescue boat. The injured man was treated on Long Lake beach.
Four CNY schools to add girls wrestling teams this winter
Four schools from Central New York will field all-girls wrestling teams this winter. The Section III schools – Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer – are four of the total 30 schools from across the state that committed to having teams, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
Italian festival, SU football and amphitheater concerts, final weekend of summer 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The final weekend of summer in Central New York is expected to be a sunny one with plenty to do. There's a handful of events on the calendar this weekend, including the Italian Festival in Downtown Syracuse, which runs Friday through Sunday, and the Syracuse Football team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome for their 12p.m. game against Purdue.
Clash of reigning section champions ends with must-see defensive stop (videos, photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game between defending Class A state champion Christian Brothers Academy and defending Section III Class AA champion Cicero-North Syracuse lived up to the hype and then some. The Brothers defended their home field with a narrow 42-41 win over the Northstars. “These kids never give...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 32-29 victory against Purdue on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
C-NS’s Hannah Boyle: ‘I’m so proud of myself for crossing the line (first)’ (83 photos)
For Hannah Boyle, running cross country has been an eye-opening transition. The senior is used to running indoor and outdoor track for Cicero-North Syracuse, including in distance events.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 17, 2022
We’re gearing up for NY Cannabis Insider’s half-day conference in Syracuse on Friday, and hope to see a lot of our readers from CNY and across the state. On Monday, reporter Tom Wanamaker wrote a story that asks whether NY’s medical marijuana operators will supply the state’s first adult-use dispensaries. The Office of Cannabis Management has awarded more than 200 conditional adult-use cultivation licenses to businesses that were previously part of NY’s hemp research program.
