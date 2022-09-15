Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reveal Statement Edition Jerseys For 2022-23 Season
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2021-22 NBA season was not kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did they look slow and sluggish throughout the season due to the average age of their roster, but they could not avoid injuries whatsoever. LeBron James and Anthony...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Lakers New Purple Statement Jerseys: "They Are Amazing"
The Los Angeles Lakers are undoubtedly one of the biggest powerhouses in the NBA. Perhaps the biggest team in NBA history, the Lakers have had their fair share of superstars in their illustrious history. This season it is no exception. With players LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lake show have two superstars in their ranks.
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Excited to 'Put Puzzle Together'
Jamahl Mosley is entering his second season as Orlando Magic head coach. How will he fare leading Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the rest of the young team?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Should Hornets Trade for Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Before Season?
Could the Charlotte Hornets be the ideal trade suitor for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl before the season?
Yardbarker
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe
Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
Donovan Mitchell disappointed New York Knicks didn’t trade for him: ‘Who doesn’t want to be home?’
In what should be another dagger to New York Knicks fans, on Wednesday Donovan Mitchell publicly admitted during his Cleveland
RELATED PEOPLE
Proposed trade reunites DeMar DeRozan with Kyle Lowry in Miami
With training camp just a few weeks away, the Chicago Bulls go into the 2022-23 season with quite a few question mark surrounding their future. After losing in the first-round of the playoffs last season, the Bulls bring back the majority of their roster, led by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
Yardbarker
Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite
The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
Orlando Magic Land Damian Lillard In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Rome wasn’t built in a day. That’s a fact. At the same time, they probably didn’t take any longer to build it than they needed to. The same holds true for rebuilding NBA teams. In the same breath, patience is a virtue. Alternatively, too much patience can...
Comments / 0