FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Repairs to the Citizens Square parking lot are scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Parking lot access will be limited to the front lane of the parking lot with the entrance to be off Clinton Street and the exit to be the east exit onto Berry Street. The parking spaces in the front lane will be reserved for members of the public needing to be at Citizens Square.

