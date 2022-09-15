ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops

When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
TheStreet

Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It

Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year. And in addition to that, it's not uncommon for free perks to go away or become something that costs extra.
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneytips.com

Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys

It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
TheStreet

Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year

If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneydining.com

New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
WDW News Today

New Droid Depot Notebook Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want to keep track of what’s happening in a galaxy far, far away, or just in your everyday life, this new Droid-themed notebook at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available.
WDW News Today

EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023, Disney KiteTails Ending This Month, More Halloween Treats Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (9/14/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
The Independent

Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar

Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
disneytips.com

Visiting Walt Disney World This Fall? Make Your Park Reservations ASAP!

If you are planning a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort this fall (or any time in the near future) one of the most important parts of your planning will be making reservations to visit Disney Parks. Disney Parks were off to a slow fall, with reports from Guests...
