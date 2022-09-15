Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It
Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year. And in addition to that, it's not uncommon for free perks to go away or become something that costs extra.
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
WDW News Today
Inside Look at New Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort Stores in Orlando International Airport Terminal C
Orlando International Airport will open their new South Terminal C in phases starting on September 19, 2022. Travelers will get to visit a new Walt Disney World Store and Universal Studio Store in the Terminal, and we have an inside look at both locations. The terminal has tall skylight ceilings...
Universal Orlando Trolls Disney World Once More After Tron Coaster’s Release Date Announcement
Disney World's Tron Coaster is taking its time getting here, and Universal Orlando Resort has noticed.
Disneyland is already making big changes to its newest land
The additions are a departure from the original plan.
WDW News Today
New Droid Depot Notebook Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want to keep track of what’s happening in a galaxy far, far away, or just in your everyday life, this new Droid-themed notebook at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available.
CNET
D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Disney Parks and More
Disney fans flocked to California last weekend to check out D23 Expo 2022, the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year the Disney Plus streaming service launched. The event also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but it's hard to blame Disney for getting its centennial celebrations started early).
WDW News Today
October Hours Extended at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Walt Disney World has extended hours at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom from October 2 through 29. EPCOT will open a half hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., instead of at 9:00 a.m. Early entry for Walt Disney World hotel guests will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will close at 9:00 p.m.
WDW News Today
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023, Disney KiteTails Ending This Month, More Halloween Treats Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (9/14/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
disneytips.com
Visiting Walt Disney World This Fall? Make Your Park Reservations ASAP!
If you are planning a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort this fall (or any time in the near future) one of the most important parts of your planning will be making reservations to visit Disney Parks. Disney Parks were off to a slow fall, with reports from Guests...
