Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Redmond boy gives his mane to charity
Eight-year-old Graham James did not get his hair cut for two years during the pandemic. Now that hair is going to the Wigs for Kids organization. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
mycentraloregon.com
Central Oregon’s First Houseless Solutions Director
Following a highly competitive national recruitment, Deschutes County and partnering cities Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters have hired Cheyenne Purrington as Central Oregon’s first Houseless Strategies and Solutions Director. Cheyenne Purrington, who will start on Sept. 19, will lead the newly created Coordinated Houseless Response Office. The Office...
St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask
St. Charles Health System said Thursday it is now allowing unvaccinated people who get a medical or religious exception to Oregon’s vaccine mandate to provide direct care if they wear a N95 or higher filtering respirator "or other reasonable accommodation to the extent applicable." The post St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask appeared first on KTVZ.
St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in
A new homeless village in southeast Bend is weeks away from opening. The on-site manager for St. Vincent's Place is moving in Saturday and the goal is to move in the first residents by mid to late October. The post St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pnwag.net
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Pamplin Media Group
Residents hostile to development on Crooked River Ranch
Angry homeowners stretched commission meeting with four hours of testimony. A standing room only crowd packed into the Ranch Chapel on Crooked River Ranch Thursday evening, Sept. 8. Those who chose to testify told the Jefferson County Planning Commission why they didn't want a new 54-lot development on the Ranch.
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second
Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
centraloregondaily.com
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
KTVZ
Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 south of Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multi-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Initial reports indicated several vehicles were involved. Numerous first responders...
thatoregonlife.com
This Little Dumpling Shop In Bend Oregon Will Make Your Taste Buds Explode
There’s a hidden gem in Bend Oregon where you can try delicious dumplings from around the world. Dump City Dumplings features Chinese steamed bun dumplings inspired by various cultures and bursting with flavor. This is one tasty stop you don’t want to miss when visiting Bend. Dump City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwlaborpress.org
Union member killed in Bend grocery shooting
Donald Ray Surrett Jr., a 66-year-old UFCW Local 555 member, was murdered Aug. 28 at the Bend, Oregon Safeway where he worked as a grocery clerk. At 7:04 p.m. Aug 28, the Bend Police responded to calls reporting an active shooter inside Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend.
BREAKING: Bust raids home in Madras
Ongoing investigation - Multi-agency raid has police staging across countyA raid across multiple homes in the Madras area took place around noon on Thursday, Sept. 15. Officers from multiple agencies across the region as well as SWAT have executed several search warrants. No further information is available currently due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond
A 16-year-old Redmond teen was killed and four other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond, Oregon State Police said Saturday. The post Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
Multiple-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
A multiple-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for hours Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The post Multiple-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, seeking public’s help
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help in finding a California teenager reported missing after leaving a camp on China Hat Road south of Bend early Friday morning. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, seeking public’s help appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 14
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 113. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford Expedition, operated by Ted Anderson (64) of Bend, left the roadway and rolled. Anderson was ejected from the Expedition. Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
kptv.com
Bend music teacher arrested, accused of possessing explicit images of children
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A teacher in Bend-La Pine Schools has been arrested after he was found in possession of explicit images of children, according to the Bend Police Department. Police said the investigation began on Aug. 11 when the department received a report from the Department of Justice’s Internet...
mycentraloregon.com
Bend Police Apprehend Escaped Prisoner From Idaho
Bend Police took into custody an escaped prisoner from Idaho Thursday. About 9:50 a.m., a Bend Police officer saw a vehicle associated with an escaped prisoner from Idaho. The escapee, Zachary Heward, had used a false name in a traffic stop in August. When the officer recognized the vehicle, he attempted to catch up to it in order to conduct a traffic stop. By the time the officer arrived, he found the vehicle abandoned by the side of the road. The suspect ran from the vehicle toward the Pilot Butte Cemetery in the 600 block of NE 12th Street.
Comments / 0