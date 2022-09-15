Read full article on original website
Xavier Part of $50M Clean Hydrogen Partnership
NEW ORLEANS – From Xavier University of Louisiana:. H2theFuture, a 25-organization partnership, was awarded a $50 million federal grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Spearheaded by Greater New Orleans Inc. and the Greater New Orleans Development Foundation, the grant supports efforts to transition the state away from nonrenewable energy to renewable energy, which uses a cleaner form of hydrogen. Clean hydrogen is a non-toxic, clean energy source less harmful to the environment. H2theFuture will develop and implement a clean hydrogen cluster strategy to retain and create Louisiana jobs while substantially reducing carbon emissions in the south Louisiana industrial corridor.
Pamela Moore Rogers Named President of St. Mary’s Academy
NEW ORLEANS – The Sisters of the Holy Family, who own and operate St. Mary’s Academy, named longtime administrator Pamela M. Rogers president of the private Catholic K-12 school in New Orleans East. The move makes Rogers the first layperson to ever hold that position. She will be...
71st Miss Universe Competition Coming to New Orleans
71st Miss Universe competition will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “There is no place like New Orleans. This vibrant city has been at the top of our list to host for quite some time due to its rich cultural history, as well as its unique arts, entertainment, and culinary scene,” says Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization. “I look forward to our delegates from all over the world getting to experience all it has to offer.”
North Oaks, Children’s Hospital Expand Pediatric Care Partnership
HAMMOND – North Oaks Health System and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced this week that they are expanding healthcare services for children and families across Tangipahoa Parish and the Northshore. The clinical affiliation builds on existing services provided by Children’s Hospital New Orleans at North Oaks Medical Center....
Son of a Saint Named Nonprofit Partner of Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Son of a Saint, the New Orleans-headquartered nonprofit dedicated to mentorship and transforming the lives of fatherless boys, is partnering with the National Fried Chicken festival as the weekend event’s lead charitable beneficiary. This year, Son of a Saint will maintain a presence throughout National Fried Chicken Festival weekend, including event signage, volunteer assistance, plus on-stage video displays and announcements from Son of a Saint leadership during the festival. In addition, a featured cocktail called “Sonny’s Margarita” will be offered at every beverage station on the festival grounds. For every Sonny’s Margarita sold, the festival will donate $2 directly to Son of a Saint.
Chaffe & Associates Celebrates 40th Anniversary
NEW ORLEANS – This year, Chaffe & Associates celebrates its 40th anniversary. With clients across the South, the company focuses on valuations, mergers and acquisition advisory services with an emphasis on founder-led companies, family-owned businesses, banks and other financial institutions. The company’s founder and Chairman, D. B. H. “Black”...
Organizers Reveal Lineup for National Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — During a Sept. 16 kick-off press conference, organizers of the Oct. 1-2 National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s announced the fifth annual event’s entertainment lineup and details of a new partnership with Son of a Saint. The festival’s official poster by local artist Nesby Phips also made its debut.
Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Opens Storefront at Canal Place
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, has opened a retail space in Canal Place. “The move to Canal Place has been a game changer for our business. The sophisticated shopping center generates great traffic, especially with the business towers and hotel attached,” said Q Clothier and Rye 51 Founder and President Raja Ratan in a press release. “It is our first time to open a store within an indoor shopping mall, and our experience has been outstanding so far.”
Report: New Listings of Existing Homes on the Rise
NEW ORLEANS — According to the August 2022 Monthly Indicators report from the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors, existing home sales have continued to soften but inventory in the New Orleans metro area increased by 12.7 percent and new listings increased by 7.5 percent. “We’re starting to see...
Open House at Peristyle at Bucktown Memory Care Assisted Living Home
METAIRIE — Peristyle at Bucktown Memory Care Assisted Living Home will host an open house from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 1443 Seminole Avenue in Metairie. Located one block from Lake Pontchartrain, the residential assisted living and memory care facility is the newest from Peristyle Homes, which operates seven others in the area. The new construction residence features 12 private bedrooms, three ADA bathrooms, and several common areas for seniors who prefer assistance with daily living in a more private setting than larger communities.
