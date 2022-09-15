Read full article on original website
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
Coral Glades Boys and Girls Golf Playing Well to Begin Season
Both the Coral Glades boys and girls golf teams are off to an excellent start to the season. With several returning and new players, the Jaguars have competed against Piper St. Thomas Aquinas, Nova, and Deerfield Beach High School this season. James Transue, who won the Broward County Athletic Association...
Florida football: Biggest stars shine brightest in Chaminade's win over American Heritage
HOLLYWOOD — Sometimes in recruiting, guys have a lot of stars next to their names because they're workout warriors who look good and have all the measurables but they don't exactly stand out on the field. That certainly wasn't the case Friday when Chaminade-Madonna outlasted Plantation-American Heritage 42-34. In...
Chaminade-Madonna beats American Heritage (Florida) in top-ranked football showdown: 'This is what people wanted to see'
SBLive/Sports Illustrated national Power 25 clash lives up to the hype
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
CBS News
The High School Football Report: American Heritage vs Chaminade-Madonna, St. Thomas Aquinas vs Weste
Chaminade-Madonna beat Plantation American Heritage 42-34. St. Thomas Aquinas beat Western 38-0. The High School Football Report is brought to you by Baptist Health.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Breweries in Fort Lauderdale
A dozen years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find a locally brewed beer anywhere in South Florida. These days, South Floridians are lucky to be living in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews. A growing list of independent brewhouses are making some truly incredible suds, and while some breweries like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are working with unusual flavors and brewing methods.
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Two Communities Near Fort Lauderdale
LAUDERHILL and HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Lenox on the Lake in Lauderhill and Majestic in Hollywood. Lenox on the Lake offers 127 units and 133 beds on a 4.9-acre site. Majestic exclusively offers memory care, totaling 65 units and 115 beds on a 3.6-acre site.
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida
MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes. They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
Weekend things to do (updated): New hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and the Smoogies
High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore. The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances ...
cohaitungchi.com
How To Travel Solo Through Fort Lauderdale (And Have An Awesome Time!)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, isn’t the first place most people think of when it comes to backpacking and solo travel destinations; however, I recently spent a solo weekend exploring the offerings of this beachfront, high-rise resort-filled city. You are reading: Things to do in fort lauderdale alone | How To...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building
No. 1 - The parents of a 19-year-old woman who was one of five young people killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway last month is suing the man who police said is responsible. The family of Briana Pacalagua is asking for a trial by jury and seeking...
WSVN-TV
Student arrested after incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High; charges unknown
MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student in Miami is facing a lesson in the law. According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teen was arrested on Friday after an incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Officials have not provided details...
CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON
MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
wlrn.org
Broward School district approves $21.6 settlement for partial roof collapse case
The Broward School Board has approved a settlement from its insurance company for $21.6 million for last year’s partial roof collapse at an Oakland Park middle school. When the roof fell in at James S. Rickards Middle, more than 10 people were taken to the hospital after evacuating. Scared and confused children evacuated after the roof over the media center, or library, collapsed mid-morning. Many ditched their belongings as they hurried away.
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida
Dania Beach, FloridaEbyabe on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.
bocamag.com
Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we’ve found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you’re looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
