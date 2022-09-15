ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Miami New Times

The Ten Best Breweries in Fort Lauderdale

A dozen years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find a locally brewed beer anywhere in South Florida. These days, South Floridians are lucky to be living in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews. A growing list of independent brewhouses are making some truly incredible suds, and while some breweries like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are working with unusual flavors and brewing methods.
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Two Communities Near Fort Lauderdale

LAUDERHILL and HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Lenox on the Lake in Lauderhill and Majestic in Hollywood. Lenox on the Lake offers 127 units and 133 beds on a 4.9-acre site. Majestic exclusively offers memory care, totaling 65 units and 115 beds on a 3.6-acre site.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): New hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and the Smoogies

High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore. The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances ...
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON

MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident.  […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
wlrn.org

Broward School district approves $21.6 settlement for partial roof collapse case

The Broward School Board has approved a settlement from its insurance company for $21.6 million for last year’s partial roof collapse at an Oakland Park middle school. When the roof fell in at James S. Rickards Middle, more than 10 people were taken to the hospital after evacuating. Scared and confused children evacuated after the roof over the media center, or library, collapsed mid-morning. Many ditched their belongings as they hurried away.
Evie M.

(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida

Dania Beach, FloridaEbyabe on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.
bocamag.com

Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we’ve found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you’re looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
