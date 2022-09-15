Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna Admits Her Marriages to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn Weren't the "Best Idea"
Watch: Madonna Reveals Sex Obsession & Marriage Regrets. Madonna has some regrets. The "Vogue" singer recently shared a video of herself on YouTube featuring herself answering 50 questions from fans about her new album, Finally Enough Love, as well as her life and career. And when asked about a decision she now feels wasn't the best idea, Madonna didn't hesitate to respond.
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Canceled Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise Forever? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Allegedly Humiliating Eternals Actress To The Press
Brad Pitt has a good list and sh*t list of actors he will definitely not work with, Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed. National Enquirer, in its latest edition, reported that Brad Pitt had listed down the names of the Hollywood personalities he is not interested in working with in the future. Aaron stated:
Zac Efron Was One Of The Many Celebrities Who Left Hollywood During The Pandemic. Now He's Living Out Of A Van?
Zac Efron made the same transition that other actors made during the pandemic in leaving the United States for Australia. After selling his Los Angeles property, he made the move in 2021 to the beachy haven of Byron Bay. Now it seems like the High School Musical actor is spending his days now living out of a van.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
Ana de Armas Says She Watched Marilyn Monroe Films 'Hundreds of Times' for 'Blonde' Performance
After finishing Blonde, Ana de Armas said the "weight of it stayed with me for sure" Ana de Armas pored over hours upon hours of Marilyn Monroe films to get her Blonde performance right. In the upcoming fictionalized film, de Armas, 34, plays the famous Hollywood actress, who died 60 years ago at the age of 36. De Armas told AnOther magazine that over the course of Blonde's production, she watched some of Monroe's movies "hundreds of times." "[Director] Andrew [Dominik] had two monitors, the real Marilyn in the...
Adam Sandler Hospitalized For Hip Surgery & Is Seen Using A Cane In Recovery: Photos
Adam Sandler, 56, enjoyed a shopping day with his wife Jackie Sandler, 47, this past weekend. The Hustle actor used a cane to help him walk around Pacific Palisades, California, in the photos below, which were shot roughy two weeks after Adam underwent hip surgery. The comedian reportedly had a “scheduled” procedure around Labor Day and has been using a cane to move around since then.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Saoirse Ronan “gutted” she had to turn down Barbie movie cameo
Saoirse Ronan may have starred in some of the best movies in recent years, but even she can’t have it all. The See How They Run star had to turn down a cameo in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, and she’s very disappointed about it. “I was...
Margot Robbie Visibly Emotional After Visiting Cara Delevingne’s Home As Concerns Mount About Model's Well-Being
Friends supporting friends! Amid growing concerns surrounding Cara Delevingne’s wellbeing, the model’s friend and Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie appeared to check in on her earlier this week.On Monday, September 12, The Wolf of Wall Street alum appeared visibly emotional, obscuring her face while departing Delevingne’s house in West Hollywood.After her seemingly alarming visit to her friend, Robbie headed to catch a flight at Los Angeles International Airport, sporting a pair of black joggers and a black tank top for the trip. Robbie was seen with a rolling suitcase and a clear bag of what appeared to be toiletries as...
LaBeouf, Lohan and 16 Other Celebrities Who Lost It All
We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
Brendan Fraser career timeline: From Nineties icon to the ‘Brenaissance’
Brendan Fraser was recently filmed sobbing at Venice Film Festival.The actor had just received a six-minute standing ovation for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s new drama The Whale, in which he plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.He tried to leave the theatre but that only intensified the rapturous applause.It’s the kind of career apogee that The Mummy star probably wouldn’t have believed possible for much of the last 20 years.Over the course of the last two decades, Fraser has been largely MIA, confined, as my colleague aptly put it, to a Google search: What ever happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic 'Blonde' Earns Rare NC-17 Rating
The newly released film has received critical acclaim but also drew an NC-17 rating due to strong sexual content in the film.
Ana de Armas says she asked Marilyn Monroe for her permission to make 'Blonde' when she visited her gravesite
Ana de Armas visited the grave of Marilyn Monroe to request permission to play her in "Blonde." De Armas also said she felt Monroe's spirit on set.
Comments / 0