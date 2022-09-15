ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Madonna Admits Her Marriages to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn Weren't the "Best Idea"

Watch: Madonna Reveals Sex Obsession & Marriage Regrets. Madonna has some regrets. The "Vogue" singer recently shared a video of herself on YouTube featuring herself answering 50 questions from fans about her new album, Finally Enough Love, as well as her life and career. And when asked about a decision she now feels wasn't the best idea, Madonna didn't hesitate to respond.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Luz
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Madonna
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Warren Beatty
Deadline

Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley

Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
MOVIES
People

Ana de Armas Says She Watched Marilyn Monroe Films 'Hundreds of Times' for 'Blonde' Performance

After finishing Blonde, Ana de Armas said the "weight of it stayed with me for sure" Ana de Armas pored over hours upon hours of Marilyn Monroe films to get her Blonde performance right. In the upcoming fictionalized film, de Armas, 34, plays the famous Hollywood actress, who died 60 years ago at the age of 36. De Armas told AnOther magazine that over the course of Blonde's production, she watched some of Monroe's movies "hundreds of times." "[Director] Andrew [Dominik] had two monitors, the real Marilyn in the...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Adam Sandler Hospitalized For Hip Surgery & Is Seen Using A Cane In Recovery: Photos

Adam Sandler, 56, enjoyed a shopping day with his wife Jackie Sandler, 47, this past weekend. The Hustle actor used a cane to help him walk around Pacific Palisades, California, in the photos below, which were shot roughy two weeks after Adam underwent hip surgery. The comedian reportedly had a “scheduled” procedure around Labor Day and has been using a cane to move around since then.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Brooklin Soumahoro
thedigitalfix.com

Saoirse Ronan “gutted” she had to turn down Barbie movie cameo

Saoirse Ronan may have starred in some of the best movies in recent years, but even she can’t have it all. The See How They Run star had to turn down a cameo in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, and she’s very disappointed about it. “I was...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie Visibly Emotional After Visiting Cara Delevingne’s Home As Concerns Mount About Model's Well-Being

Friends supporting friends! Amid growing concerns surrounding Cara Delevingne’s wellbeing, the model’s friend and Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie appeared to check in on her earlier this week.On Monday, September 12, The Wolf of Wall Street alum appeared visibly emotional, obscuring her face while departing Delevingne’s house in West Hollywood.After her seemingly alarming visit to her friend, Robbie headed to catch a flight at Los Angeles International Airport, sporting a pair of black joggers and a black tank top for the trip. Robbie was seen with a rolling suitcase and a clear bag of what appeared to be toiletries as...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brendan Fraser career timeline: From Nineties icon to the ‘Brenaissance’

Brendan Fraser was recently filmed sobbing at Venice Film Festival.The actor had just received a six-minute standing ovation for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s new drama The Whale, in which he plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.He tried to leave the theatre but that only intensified the rapturous applause.It’s the kind of career apogee that The Mummy star probably wouldn’t have believed possible for much of the last 20 years.Over the course of the last two decades, Fraser has been largely MIA, confined, as my colleague aptly put it, to a Google search: What ever happened...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy