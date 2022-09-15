ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: BGPD searching for stolen credit cards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Sunday September 11 a victim contacted them to report four of his credit and debit cards were stolen. In surveillance video, a man and a woman are seen purchasing a drone and an Apple MacBook at Best Buy in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Bowling Green, KY
Crime & Safety
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: BGMU Water Department Volunteers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The floods in Eastern Kentucky called people from all over the state and the country to action. A group of volunteers from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ Water Department answered that call, spending two weeks restoring water service to over 3,000 customers in Letcher County.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

93-year-old Cave City POW recounts time as prisoner during Korean War

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The third Friday of every September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Established by Congress with the passage of the 1998 Defense Authorization Act, it is a day to ensure America remembers and shows that it stands behind those who serve and, as a country, will do what it can to account for those who have not returned.
CAVE CITY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sodomy#Green Man#Police#Wbko#Violent Crime#Bgpd
WBKO

Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory after repairing a leak on a 12 inch main line leak along State Route 505 South. The pipe feeds directly int the Windy Hill water tank. A boil water advisory issued for all customers...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 9-16-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We already enter Week 5 of high school football as Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina break down some matchups featuring powerhouse teams with title aspirations. Final. Boyle County 35. Bowling Green 21. Final. South Warren 36. Paducah Tilghman 3. Final. Greenwood 28. Logan County 21.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hilltoppers Drop Overtime Heartbreaker to Hoosiers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite leading for nearly the whole game, WKU could not hold on in the closing minutes as Indiana went on to win, 33-30, in overtime Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The setback dropped the Hilltoppers to 2-1 on the season while Indiana improved to a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU Volleyball Downs Indiana, 3-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hilltopper Volleyball team looked to rebound Saturday afternoon as they played host to the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana came out of the gates swinging in set one but the Hilltoppers regrouped and took the final three sets to claim a 3-1 victory. Senior Paige Briggs led the way for the Hilltoppers with 20 kills and 8 digs for 21.5 points.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBKO

Greenwood girls renew rivalry, top Purples on soccer pitch

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s a new team standing along in 1st place in the 4th region ranks. Greenwood girls soccer renewed its long-standing rivalry with the Bowling Green Purples on Thursday night, coming out of The Pit with a 4-2 win and a 1st place region standing. Both teams entered the match tied for 1st in the region.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: Class Registration now open for The Society for Lifelong Learning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Class registration is now open for The Society for Lifelong Learning. The Society for Lifelong Learning helps people of all ages and interests enhance their personal, professional, and educational lives through non-credit learning opportunities. Whether you wish to maintain a credential, earn an industry certification,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Some AM fog, then sunny and warm later!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re seeing the upper 50s and low 60s this morning - so cool to start once again!. Some morning fog is possible for the early morning commute. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will gradually get warmer each day. The upper 80s are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels and daytime temperatures will rise for the work week. By Monday, we’re tracking highs in the low 90s! We’ll get even WARMER through the mid-week, with Wednesday being the warmest day! Highs by then will be in the low to mid 90s. The warm and dry trend lasts us through at least Friday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A Very Warm Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s weather was FANTASTIC! Afternoon readings were warm after a cool start. Expect lots more sunshine for the weekend. It’s a weekend packed with lots of outdoor activities across South-Central KY, including Over the Edge for Child Advocacy in BG, the Groove and Glow in Glasgow, and Trashmasters Classic Lakeshore Cleanup at Barren River Lake, among others. The weather will cooperate for ALL events! Expect fair skies to dominate, with mild mornings followed by very warm afternoons for Saturday and Sunday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy