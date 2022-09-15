Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers: BGPD searching for stolen credit cards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Sunday September 11 a victim contacted them to report four of his credit and debit cards were stolen. In surveillance video, a man and a woman are seen purchasing a drone and an Apple MacBook at Best Buy in Bowling Green.
Second annual “Reuniting After War” BBQ Competition at SOKY Fairgrounds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The non-profit, volunteer-based organization, Reuniting After War, held their second annual BBQ competition at the Southern Kentucky Fairgrounds in Bowling Green, KY. The competition is held to raise money to reunite veterans with their fellow soldiers they served with during their time in the military....
NAACP State Convention held in Bowling Green for the first time in nearly three decades
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For the first time in about three decades, all Kentucky NAACP members, are being hosted in Bowling Green at Western Kentucky University. The first in-person breakout sessions since 2019 will be held Friday and Saturday in the Downing Student Union building. They will be talking about...
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend. The road in this section is expected to close...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: BGMU Water Department Volunteers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The floods in Eastern Kentucky called people from all over the state and the country to action. A group of volunteers from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ Water Department answered that call, spending two weeks restoring water service to over 3,000 customers in Letcher County.
“Over The Edge for Child Advocacy” fundraiser taking place this weekend at Stadium Park Plaza
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fifth annual “Over The Edge for Child Advocacy” fundraiser is taking place both today, September 16th, and tomorrow, September 17th, to help raise money for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center. Around 90 people will be rappelling five stories off the...
Barren Co. teen fighting brain tumor gets wish granted to visit Pearl Harbor
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for kids with critical illnesses since 1980. That comes to about one wish granted, every 34 minutes. For one Barren County Middle School student, this year, he fulfilled the wish of a lifetime . “Jake is extremely resilient to he’s...
93-year-old Cave City POW recounts time as prisoner during Korean War
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The third Friday of every September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Established by Congress with the passage of the 1998 Defense Authorization Act, it is a day to ensure America remembers and shows that it stands behind those who serve and, as a country, will do what it can to account for those who have not returned.
Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory after repairing a leak on a 12 inch main line leak along State Route 505 South. The pipe feeds directly int the Windy Hill water tank. A boil water advisory issued for all customers...
Football Friday Night, 9-16-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We already enter Week 5 of high school football as Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina break down some matchups featuring powerhouse teams with title aspirations. Final. Boyle County 35. Bowling Green 21. Final. South Warren 36. Paducah Tilghman 3. Final. Greenwood 28. Logan County 21.
Hilltoppers Drop Overtime Heartbreaker to Hoosiers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite leading for nearly the whole game, WKU could not hold on in the closing minutes as Indiana went on to win, 33-30, in overtime Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The setback dropped the Hilltoppers to 2-1 on the season while Indiana improved to a...
WKU Volleyball Downs Indiana, 3-1
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hilltopper Volleyball team looked to rebound Saturday afternoon as they played host to the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana came out of the gates swinging in set one but the Hilltoppers regrouped and took the final three sets to claim a 3-1 victory. Senior Paige Briggs led the way for the Hilltoppers with 20 kills and 8 digs for 21.5 points.
View From The Hill: Engineering Alum from Gatton and WKU makes huge impact at SpanTech
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow company that’s recognized globally for innovative conveyor systems is reaping the benefits of a WKU and Gatton Academy alum. Amy Bingham has more on how Nathan Lasley is making a big impact at SpanTech in this week’s View from the Hill.
Greenwood girls renew rivalry, top Purples on soccer pitch
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s a new team standing along in 1st place in the 4th region ranks. Greenwood girls soccer renewed its long-standing rivalry with the Bowling Green Purples on Thursday night, coming out of The Pit with a 4-2 win and a 1st place region standing. Both teams entered the match tied for 1st in the region.
VIDEO: Class Registration now open for The Society for Lifelong Learning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Class registration is now open for The Society for Lifelong Learning. The Society for Lifelong Learning helps people of all ages and interests enhance their personal, professional, and educational lives through non-credit learning opportunities. Whether you wish to maintain a credential, earn an industry certification,...
Some AM fog, then sunny and warm later!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re seeing the upper 50s and low 60s this morning - so cool to start once again!. Some morning fog is possible for the early morning commute. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will gradually get warmer each day. The upper 80s are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels and daytime temperatures will rise for the work week. By Monday, we’re tracking highs in the low 90s! We’ll get even WARMER through the mid-week, with Wednesday being the warmest day! Highs by then will be in the low to mid 90s. The warm and dry trend lasts us through at least Friday.
A Very Warm Weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s weather was FANTASTIC! Afternoon readings were warm after a cool start. Expect lots more sunshine for the weekend. It’s a weekend packed with lots of outdoor activities across South-Central KY, including Over the Edge for Child Advocacy in BG, the Groove and Glow in Glasgow, and Trashmasters Classic Lakeshore Cleanup at Barren River Lake, among others. The weather will cooperate for ALL events! Expect fair skies to dominate, with mild mornings followed by very warm afternoons for Saturday and Sunday.
Stadium Park Plaza under new management; Warren Co. Downtown Economical Development Authority to take ownership
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority held a meeting with city officials to discuss resolutions and agreements on the businesses located at stadium park plaza, and what plans will be moving forward. SKY Property Management will be taking over the day to day operations...
