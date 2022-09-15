GRAFTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Cardinals led the entire way until the Spoilers tied the game at 20 with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Carrington would get the ball back tied at 20, take four minutes, drive down the field and score a touchdown on a quarterback sneak from Josh Bickett from one-yard out on third and goal, giving them the lead 27-20 after a Jack Paulson extra point. The next possession for Grafton, Hudson Topp would intercept Tony Villarreal and take it in to the end zone for a 34-yard pick six, the extra point was good by Paulson sealing the game for the Cardinals with under a minute to go in the game. Carrington gets their first victory of the year and improve to 1-4 in Region 2 and 1-4 overall, Grafton drops to 0-5 in the region and overall.

GRAFTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO