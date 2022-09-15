Read full article on original website
Blue Jays Blank Watford City, Win 47-0 on Homecoming
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay defense forced four turnovers and special teams blocked two punts as Jamestown rolled to a 47-0 victory over Watford City on Homecoming. Jamestown started the game by marching down the field in six plays before Payton Hochhatler found Jackson Walters for a...
Hi-Liners Boys Tennis Falls to Fargo Davies
Fargo, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners boys tennis team was unable to pick up the win against Fargo Davies in EDC play on Thursday. Results from Thursday’s EDC tennis match-up. Valley City Always Listed First. VC 3. FD 6. Singles:. 1. Kai Kringlie lost to Jake...
Carrington Drops to Bismarck Shiloh in Pre-quarters at Valley City Optimist Tourney
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Valley City Optimist Volleyball Tournament was held in Valley City for the first time in two years on Saturday, September 17th. 24 total Class B teams from around the area were divided into six pools, four teams in each pool, utilizing six courts at the High School and Rec center. Pool play began at 8am, with the championship and third place match scheduled at 5pm. The Carrington Cardinals won the championship in 2019 over Lamoure/Litchville/Marion. This year, both teams were eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals.
Non-profit Created to Assist Student Athletes in College Sports
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new, local non-profit founded by Brian Lunde will help University of Jamestown men’s basketball players monetize their brands and capitalize on name, image, and likeness (NIL). In a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decision (NCAA v. Alston 2021), the court ruled that student-athletes could...
Jimmies Lose to #4 Northwestern at Home
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown football team couldn’t find its offensive rhythm on Saturday afternoon at Hansen Stadium as the Jimmies fell 48-3 to #4 Northwestern. The UJ defense forced a turnover on downs during the opening drive for the Red Raiders but the offense...
Rough Riders Sweep Hi-Liners
GRAND FORKS, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Liners took an offensive step forward, but could not turn the tight set corner Thursday night. Valley City dropped a 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-18) matchup with Grand Forks Red River in Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) volleyball Thursday night. Despite overcoming an early deficit...
Ryan Cunningham Accepts Position With KOVC Radio
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After being gone for exactly one decade, Ryan Cunningham and family are moving back to the area. Cunningham will return as the voice of the Valley City State University (VCSU) Vikings and Valley City Hi Liners. He’ll also have an air shift on KOVC Radio and contribute sports and other stories to our website NewsDakota.com.
VCSU Alumni Association Names Seven Honorees
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Seven Alumni will be honored during the Valley City State University Alumni Association 2022 Homecoming celebration scheduled September 16 & 17. On Saturday morning, an all-Alumni Honors Breakfast will be held at the VCSU Student Center beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Honors Breakfast provides the VCSU Alumni Association with an opportunity to present fellow alumni with Certificate of Merit, Alumni Service, and Young Alumni Achievement awards.
Hi-Liners Play Homecoming Spoiler: Beat Dickinson
Dickinson, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 Valley City Hi-Liners took down the RV Dickinson Midgets by a score of 27-6 on Dickinson’s homecoming game. The first half was a defensive slugfest. No one was able to gain any ground during the first quarter. The only scoring opportunity was when the Hi-Liners finally broke into the Midget’s red zone in the 2nd quarter. However they would have their drive stall out and be forced to try and kick a field goal. The kick would be blocked but the Hi-Liners would recover the ball and gain a new set of downs. The Midgets would again stop the Hi-Liners and the field goal attempt would go off the upright. The half would end tied at 0-0.
Carrington Holds on to Defeat the Grafton Spoilers
GRAFTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Cardinals led the entire way until the Spoilers tied the game at 20 with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Carrington would get the ball back tied at 20, take four minutes, drive down the field and score a touchdown on a quarterback sneak from Josh Bickett from one-yard out on third and goal, giving them the lead 27-20 after a Jack Paulson extra point. The next possession for Grafton, Hudson Topp would intercept Tony Villarreal and take it in to the end zone for a 34-yard pick six, the extra point was good by Paulson sealing the game for the Cardinals with under a minute to go in the game. Carrington gets their first victory of the year and improve to 1-4 in Region 2 and 1-4 overall, Grafton drops to 0-5 in the region and overall.
Hillcrest Golf Course Sand Trap Project Scheduled
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As the golf weather winds down, the Jamestown Parks & Recreation Department will be conducting a multi-season sand trap renovation project starting this fall. Amy Walters is the Jamestown Parks & Recreation Executive Director. Once tournaments are finished, Walters says they’ll start their maintenance at...
Angela Jacobson
Angela Jacobson, 53, Jamestown, ND died Sunday September 11, 2022 at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center. Angela Steele was born October 19, 1968 at Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of Mervin and Cleo (Davis) Steele. After her parents returned to Jamestown where she attended Roosevelt elementary school and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1987.
‘Scan Day’ Planned in Carrington Sept. 29
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As part of an effort with the North Dakota State Library, the Carrington City Library will be holding what they’re calling a “Scan Day” on Thursday, Sept. 29. Library Director Michelle Seil says they’re continuing to digitize area newspapers, but this will...
Jamestown, Oakes Men Recognized by NDMCA
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Motor Carriers Association (NDMCA) held its annual awards ceremony Sept. 14, 2022, at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Fargo, N.D. The awards ceremony was part of the organization’s annual convention, which focused on safety and changes the trucking industry is facing. The following individuals and companies have each shown a great commitment to safety and helping to solve the challenges the trucking industry faces today. NDMCA would like to say thank you for their dedication to this industry and congratulations on their well-deserved awards.
Proposed Improvements Meeting Sept. 21 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDDOT) – A public input meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to discuss proposed improvements in Valley City. The meeting is open house format with a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will take place in the...
Carrington Welcomes New Police Chief
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Carrington welcomed their new chief of police at their September meeting recently. Christopher Bittman first started with the Carrington Police Department roughly two months ago and was appointed in August. Mayor Tom Erdmann says that now leaves them with an open position...
