88, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022. His final days were spent surrounded by his family and friends that J.R. had touched in some way throughout his life. He was born November 16, 1933, in Carroll County, and was the son of the late Raymond Ellis Brewer and Hallie Elizabeth Brewer. J.R. Brewer was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church where he served on many boards and was an avid supporter and former leader of the Missions at FUMC.

