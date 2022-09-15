ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairlawn, VA

Obituary for James Robert (J.R.) Brewer

88, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022. His final days were spent surrounded by his family and friends that J.R. had touched in some way throughout his life. He was born November 16, 1933, in Carroll County, and was the son of the late Raymond Ellis Brewer and Hallie Elizabeth Brewer. J.R. Brewer was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church where he served on many boards and was an avid supporter and former leader of the Missions at FUMC.
PULASKI, VA
Obituary for Judy B. Conner

Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday. September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make. this as short as possible for all...
PULASKI, VA
First Annual Fish on Fire Tournament coming up

First Annual Fish on Fire Tournament, sponsored by Ruritan Road Ruritan Club to benefit Pulaski County’s fire departments, is coming up next weekend.
Town of Dublin discontinues plans to seek boundary line adjustment

The Town of Dublin announced this morning in a short press release that it “has elected to discontinue its recently announced plans to seek a consensual boundary line adjustment agreement with the County of Pulaski. The previously announced public information sessions of the town council regarding such potential agreement have been cancelled.”
DUBLIN, VA
Virginia Tech dominates Wofford, 27-7

VBLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Grant Wells threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech to a 27-7 victory over Wofford on Saturday. Wells completed 26 of 35 passes and the defense for the Hokies (2-1) dominated throughout, handing the Terriers (0-3) their 13th consecutive loss. Virginia Tech put...
BLACKSBURG, VA

