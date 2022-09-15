Read full article on original website
About 600 LCU customers under boil water notice after main break
Lee County Utilities says neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road are under the boil water notice. The County said it's because of a water main break.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral community fed up with neighbor’s bird noise-making machine
A Cape Coral community is fed up with one of their neighbor’s bird noise-making machine. Other cities have rules regulating these machines and Cape Coral has an ordinance for noise control. But, is the noise in question socially acceptable based on the decibel level?. WINK News measured the decibel...
WINKNEWS.com
Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures
Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
WINKNEWS.com
New Boil Water Notice in south Fort Myers
A precautionary boil water notice has been announced for a few communities in Lee County off Winkler Road in south Fort Myers. Lee County Utilities issued the precautionary boil water notice to 580 residents to neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road due to a water main break.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents on Wildcat Drive in Lehigh Acres need solutions from heavy rain flooding
Lehigh Acres residents are fed up after not having a choice but to stay in their homes because of the heavy rainfall and flooding. It’s happening near Wildcat Drive off of State Road 82 and people said delivery drivers don’t want to drop off packages. The rain falls...
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice rescinded for areas east of I-75
The City of Fort Myers has rescinded a precautionary boil water notice after issuing it following a water outage Sunday morning. The city said the boil notice was for areas east of I-75, including Lexington Palms at The Forum, Promenade East and West, Colonial Country Club, Olympia Pointe, Sherwood, Whispering Palms, Treeline Elementary, Marina Bay, Botanica Lakes, Bridgetown, The Plantation, and portions of Pelican Preserve.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County woman spied on by drone while changing
You’ve heard of a peeping Tom, but what about a peeping drone? That’s what one woman says was spying on her while she changed inside her home in Collier County. A woman says she and her mother both noticed a strange noise outside, and when they looked out the window, they saw a drone staring back at them.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Fort Myers, 5 more planned for SWFL
The first time Scott Pace encountered a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, he wanted little to do with it. But his wife, Kendal Potesta, urged him to go inside. Three seconds after trying it, Pace said he was hooked. So hooked, the husband-and-wife team of Potesta and Pace bought the franchise rights to bring six Chicken Salad Chick restaurants to Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
NAACP filing complaint against Cape Coral police for high school brawl arrest
The Lee County NAACP is filing a complaint against the Cape Coral Police Department for an arrest made after a brawl at a basketball game hosted at Mariner High School. The NAACP says that David Church, 46, was denied his right to file a complaint as a victim when CCPD arrested him in the wake of a brawl that broke out at a Sept. 7 basketball game between Ida Baker and Dunbar high schools. Church, from Lehigh Acres, faces a battery charge. Investigators say he ran from the stands and punched a coach in the face during the game, igniting the fight.
Service outage in Everglades City
Residents in Everglades City have been dealing with an internet and cell service outage since Friday.
WINKNEWS.com
Investigation underway into origin of South Fort Myers High School threat
Children are afraid to go to school, and parents are just as scared to send their kids back after an active shooter threat at South Fort Myers High School on Friday. It turned out to be a hoax shortly after LCSO got there, but even though the call was fake, the aftermath-and the fear is real.
Man allegedly stabs 2 children in his care while they were sleeping
NAPLES, Fla. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man who allegedly used synthetic cannabis stands accused of stabbing two children while they were sleeping. According to a news release from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Trevor Kilian allegedly committed the crime in the Ibis Cove community near Immokalee Road. Deputies reportedly responded to the scene, pulled the injured children out to an ambulance, and located Kilian on the master bedroom floor.
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat for Humanity provides tools to help those struggling with debt, housing
As record-high inflation continues, more Americans use credit cards to pay their bills. Florida has the third most credit card debt in the U.S., according to a WalletHub study. Habitat for Humanity gives you the tools to knock out that debt. This Habitat for Humanity home in the works symbolizes...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Super 8 hotel to become workforce housing units
Residential units for essential workers will replace the former Super 8 hotel in Naples adjacent to the Collier Boulevard and I-75 interchange. The 104-room hotel will be converted into more than 100 workforce dignified units in this first-of-its-kind project in Collier County. The developer behind the project, K2 Developers, has...
WINKNEWS.com
Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site
A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
WINKNEWS.com
Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County
A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
WINKNEWS.com
Good Samaritan drives after and photographs hit and run driver in Cape Coral
A man is being hailed as a hero after he witnessed a hit and run and followed the person. The father of the person who was hit is thankful for the good Samaritan who saved his son’s life and helped catch the driver. Jonathan Salgado, a Florida Southwestern State...
WINKNEWS.com
Homeowner forced to remove stones that keep her driveway from flooding
A woman, tired of the flooding by her front door, decided to fix the problem on her own with step stones. Now the City of Cape Coral wants those stones removed. Sierra Szalay lives on Northwest 15th Street in Cape Coral. She said the flooding happens almost every day in front of her home.
Charlotte County approves 600-unit multifamily development
The Charlotte County Commission approved an agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily apartment complex that aims to be both affordable and attainable.
WINKNEWS.com
Two people hospitalized after ‘physical altercation’ at a Port Charlotte Walgreens
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says two people are hurt after an incident at a Walgreens on Tuesday. Deputies say they responded to the Walgreens at 3001 S. Tamiami Trail for a physical altercation between two people. They say both people involved were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s...
