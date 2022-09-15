ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures

Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Boil Water Notice in south Fort Myers

A precautionary boil water notice has been announced for a few communities in Lee County off Winkler Road in south Fort Myers. Lee County Utilities issued the precautionary boil water notice to 580 residents to neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road due to a water main break.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice rescinded for areas east of I-75

The City of Fort Myers has rescinded a precautionary boil water notice after issuing it following a water outage Sunday morning. The city said the boil notice was for areas east of I-75, including Lexington Palms at The Forum, Promenade East and West, Colonial Country Club, Olympia Pointe, Sherwood, Whispering Palms, Treeline Elementary, Marina Bay, Botanica Lakes, Bridgetown, The Plantation, and portions of Pelican Preserve.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman spied on by drone while changing

You’ve heard of a peeping Tom, but what about a peeping drone? That’s what one woman says was spying on her while she changed inside her home in Collier County. A woman says she and her mother both noticed a strange noise outside, and when they looked out the window, they saw a drone staring back at them.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Chicken Salad Chick opens in Fort Myers, 5 more planned for SWFL

The first time Scott Pace encountered a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, he wanted little to do with it. But his wife, Kendal Potesta, urged him to go inside. Three seconds after trying it, Pace said he was hooked. So hooked, the husband-and-wife team of Potesta and Pace bought the franchise rights to bring six Chicken Salad Chick restaurants to Southwest Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

NAACP filing complaint against Cape Coral police for high school brawl arrest

The Lee County NAACP is filing a complaint against the Cape Coral Police Department for an arrest made after a brawl at a basketball game hosted at Mariner High School. The NAACP says that David Church, 46, was denied his right to file a complaint as a victim when CCPD arrested him in the wake of a brawl that broke out at a Sept. 7 basketball game between Ida Baker and Dunbar high schools. Church, from Lehigh Acres, faces a battery charge. Investigators say he ran from the stands and punched a coach in the face during the game, igniting the fight.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Investigation underway into origin of South Fort Myers High School threat

Children are afraid to go to school, and parents are just as scared to send their kids back after an active shooter threat at South Fort Myers High School on Friday. It turned out to be a hoax shortly after LCSO got there, but even though the call was fake, the aftermath-and the fear is real.
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly stabs 2 children in his care while they were sleeping

NAPLES, Fla. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man who allegedly used synthetic cannabis stands accused of stabbing two children while they were sleeping. According to a news release from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Trevor Kilian allegedly committed the crime in the Ibis Cove community near Immokalee Road. Deputies reportedly responded to the scene, pulled the injured children out to an ambulance, and located Kilian on the master bedroom floor.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples Super 8 hotel to become workforce housing units

Residential units for essential workers will replace the former Super 8 hotel in Naples adjacent to the Collier Boulevard and I-75 interchange. The 104-room hotel will be converted into more than 100 workforce dignified units in this first-of-its-kind project in Collier County. The developer behind the project, K2 Developers, has...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site

A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County

A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

