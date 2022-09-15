ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Florida Fin Festival Coming Back To Jax Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education and outreach to accelerate the...
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)

Unique Palm Bay in Florida is thought in the USA for its breathtaking outside surroundings and naturally picturesque surrounds. Positioned in the course of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay has wonderful pure options so that you can uncover, akin to Turkey Creek, a protected plant and wildlife sanctuary, and Indian River Lagoon, the place kite boarding is a favourite pursuit.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)

Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."

For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
Pumpkin patches in St. Augustine & St. Johns County

Pumpkin patches and Halloween events are popping up at area churches and other locations this fall in St. Augustine and St. Johns County. To submit an event, please email totallystaugustine@gmail.com. PUMPKIN PATCHES. Wesley Wells Farm. September 24: Tickets are available for the Pumpkin Festival + Handmade Market on September 24...
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion

As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
Downpours, storms get started earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Interior Central Florida will have a shot to stay out of the 90s for the first time in about six weeks. That’s because of extra cloud cover and an earlier start to storms. Expected downpours and a few rumbles of thunder to sneak on shore...
Florida's insurance litigation problem stares deep into an abyss

Much has been said, and debated, about the National Association of Insurance Commissioner reports stating Florida's national market share of residential property insurance litigation. Using 2019 data, in combination with a market conduct survey, the first observation indicated that Florida's 74,210 lawsuits represented a 76.45% market share. When Florida's Commissioner...
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Best Places to Retire in 2022

Where one is going to live is an important decision at any stage of life, but it's arguably particularly important in retirement if one lives on a fixed income. According to data by Clever, 40% of retirees wished they'd saved more for retirement. Therefore, it may not be surprising that affordability and having free or low-cost recreation activities rank high on wish lists for many retirees. Pleasant weather and access to quality health care can also be important.
